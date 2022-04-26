^

Sports

Eagles stop red-hot Falcons to remain unscathed

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 26, 2022 | 6:27pm
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles asserted their dominance against the streaking Adamson Soaring Falcons, 91-57, to stay perfect in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

A second quarter where they outscored the Falcons 20-7 created enough space for the four-peat seeking Eagles to improve to 12-0 for the year and notch their 38th straight win.

The Falcons, who were on an erstwhile four-game winning tear, were playing at pace with the Eagles in the opening frame.

But Gian Mamuyac converted on a buzzer-beating triple to break the deadlock at the end of the first and give Ateneo a three-point cushion, 20-17.

That seemed to swing momentum entirely to the Katipunan-based squad as they went on a scorching 18-3 run in the second to balloon their lead to 18, 38-20.

After that, it was cruise control for the Eagles who led by as much as 34 points.

Ange Kouame led Ateneo on offense with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Matthew Daves uncorked a great game for the Eagles as well, with 18 points on a scorching 8-of-10 from the field.

Jerom Lastimosa was the go-to scorer for Adamson, who fell to 5-7, with 16 points.

The Scores:

ATENEO 91 -- Kouame 18, Daves 18, Koon 8, Ildefonso 7, Belangel 7, Padrigao 6, Tio 6, Verano 6, Mamuyac 6, Mendoza 4, Andrade 3, Lazaro 2, Gomez 0.
ADAMSON 57 -- Lastimosa 16, Manzano 8, Yerro 8, Douanga 6, Barasi 5, Hanapi 4, Sabandal 3, Peromingan 3, Colonia 2, Magbuhos 2, Jaymalin 0, Zaldivar 0, Maata 0, Fuentebella 0, Erolon 0, Calisay 0.

Quarters: 20-17, 40-24, 65-41, 91-57.

