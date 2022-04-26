Chicano assigned to duathlon to boost SEA Games gold bid

MANILA, Philippines – The Triathlon Association of the Philippines has shifted Southeast Asian Games triathlon gold medalist John Chicano to duathlon for a chance at an ambitious four-gold, four-silver medal sweeps in the Hanoi Games set May 12 to 23.

Chicano was named as a reserve in men’s triathlon to focus on duathlon where he will race side by side with Raymund Torio with hopes of the country pulling off 1-2 finishes in all four events.

“He’s a strong runner like Raymund (Torio),” said national team coach Melvin Fausto of Chicano. “He is really stronger in duathlon, that’s what we’re trying to work out right now.”

Taking the spot of Chicano in triathlon are Fer Casares and Kim Remolino.

Kim Mangrobang, the 2019 SEA Games women’s gold medalist, will see action in both triathlon with Raven Alcoseba and duathlon with Alex Ganzon Dumaran.

Lauren Plaza is the women’s triathlon reserve while Casares and Alcoseba as duathlon alternates.

Chicano is confident he can get the job done.

“We’re hoping to get the gold and silver because I think my team up with Raymund is good,” said Chicano, who is also seeing action in duathlon in the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama in July.