^

Sports

Doncic dominates as Mavs pummel Jazz to seize 3-2 lead

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 26, 2022 | 12:15pm
Doncic dominates as Mavs pummel Jazz to seize 3-2 lead
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after scoring against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter of Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 25, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The Dallas Mavericks took a pivotal 3-2 advantage in their NBA Western Conference playoff series versus the Utah Jazz after winning Game Five, 102-77, at the American Airlines Center in Texas on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Buoyed by Luka Doncic's 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, the Mavs clinched the wire-to-wire victory to move one win away from moving on to the next round.

In the second half, the Mavs led by as much as 33 points.

Dallas clamped down on defense as well, limiting Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to only nine markers in 31 minutes of action.

Only Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gobert breached twin-digit scoring for the Jazz with 20 and 17 points, respectively.

Jalen Brunson played supporting role to Doncic with 24 points, five boards and four assists, while Dorian Finney-Smith added 13 points.

The Mavs will go for the kill on the road in Game Six on Thursday (Friday in Manila).

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Streaking Falcons seek huge upset vs Eagles

Streaking Falcons seek huge upset vs Eagles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Red-hot Adamson tries to catch its biggest fish in unbeaten reigning champion Ateneo to solidify its place inside the Final...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin wants Gilas shot for latest Ateneo recruit Amos

Baldwin wants Gilas shot for latest Ateneo recruit Amos

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Baldwin thinks there is much Amos — a versatile big man from Australia — can contribute not just for...
Sports
fbtw
PBA returns to normal

PBA returns to normal

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Its successful 46th season in the books, the PBA is preparing a stacked three-conference calendar beginning June with possible...
Sports
fbtw
Sizzling Celtics sweep Nets in NBA playoffs

Sizzling Celtics sweep Nets in NBA playoffs

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Despite Brooklyn being title favorite at the beginning of the season, the Celtics rolled over the Nets, who will be coming...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Doncic dominates as Mavs pummel Jazz to seize 3-2 lead

Doncic dominates as Mavs pummel Jazz to seize 3-2 lead

By Luisa Morales | 31 minutes ago
Buoyed by Luka Doncic's 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, the Mavs clinched the wire-to-wire victory to move one win...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi chases US Women's Open golf berth

Malixi chases US Women's Open golf berth

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi tries to bring her game to the next level as she vies for a US Women’s Open berth at the Soule Park Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Raptors rout Sixers to stay alive

Raptors rout Sixers to stay alive

1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors stunned the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 103-88, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) to keep their...
Sports
fbtw
Whyte slams WBC champ Fury's 'dirty' tactics

Whyte slams WBC champ Fury's 'dirty' tactics

2 hours ago
Dillian Whyte has accused Tyson Fury of "dirty" tactics during the WBC heavyweight champion's victory at Wembley on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Badminton Asia kicks off

Smart Badminton Asia kicks off

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Top-notch badminton action returns as the star-studded Smart Badminton Asia Championships blasts off today at the Muntinlupa...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with