Doncic dominates as Mavs pummel Jazz to seize 3-2 lead

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after scoring against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter of Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 25, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines – The Dallas Mavericks took a pivotal 3-2 advantage in their NBA Western Conference playoff series versus the Utah Jazz after winning Game Five, 102-77, at the American Airlines Center in Texas on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Buoyed by Luka Doncic's 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, the Mavs clinched the wire-to-wire victory to move one win away from moving on to the next round.

In the second half, the Mavs led by as much as 33 points.

Dallas clamped down on defense as well, limiting Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to only nine markers in 31 minutes of action.

Only Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gobert breached twin-digit scoring for the Jazz with 20 and 17 points, respectively.

Jalen Brunson played supporting role to Doncic with 24 points, five boards and four assists, while Dorian Finney-Smith added 13 points.

The Mavs will go for the kill on the road in Game Six on Thursday (Friday in Manila).