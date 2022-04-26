Malixi chases US Women's Open golf berth

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi tries to bring her game to the next level as she vies for a US Women’s Open berth at the Soule Park Golf course Tuesday in Ojai, California (Wednesday, Manila time), one of the 26 qualifying sites for the season’s second major set in North Carolina in June.

Despite coming off a final round meltdown in the PING Heather Farr Classic in Arizona two weeks ago, the rising Filipina star is so keen on nailing one of the slots in the world’s premier championship for a rare chance to slug it out with the best and the brightest.

“I know I have a chance in qualifying for the US Women’s Open,” said Malixi, whose recent loss actually snapped an impressive run of victories, including two in the pro circuit back home and in the Thunderbird All Star of the American Junior Golf Association in Phoenix three weeks ago.

She was on course on making it two-in-row on the AJGA circuit but blew a four-stroke lead in the final round of PING Heather and ended up joint second.

But the setback only made her hungrier and she vowed to use it as motivation to get better and stronger.

“I just have to make the best out of every shot,” she said. “I am very hungry to qualify.”

To give herself a good shot at one of the coveted berths, the 15-year-old ICTSI-backed campaigner doubled up on training during the break, working on her long game and iron play while putting emphasis on putting.

“I am practicing in all aspects but good putting will be one of my main focus,” said Malixi, who will also help lead the country’s title-retention drive in both in the individual and team competitions in the coming Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Nine players have so far qualified for the US Women’s Open slated June 2-5 at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina where Yuka Saso is the defending champion.

Six have made the grade in the 36-hole elims in Japan while two advanced in the Korean qualifier and one hurdled the test in the Kent, Washington elims last week.

After the US Women's Open elims, Malixi heads back to the AJGA to compete in the Rome Junior Classic unfolding Friday at the Coosa Country Club course in Georgia. She flies home next week to join Lois Kaye Go and Mafy Singson in training for the SEA Games in Hanoi next month.

"After the Rome Junior Classic, I'm going back (to the Philippines) and prepare for the SEA Games," said Malixi, who routed the field in the marathon 72-hole SEAG qualifier at Luisita last month.