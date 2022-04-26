^

Sports

Malixi chases US Women's Open golf berth

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 26, 2022 | 11:29am
Malixi chases US Women's Open golf berth
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi tries to bring her game to the next level as she vies for a US Women’s Open berth at the Soule Park Golf course Tuesday in Ojai, California (Wednesday, Manila time), one of the 26 qualifying sites for the season’s second major set in North Carolina in June.

Despite coming off a final round meltdown in the PING Heather Farr Classic in Arizona two weeks ago, the rising Filipina star is so keen on nailing one of the slots in the world’s premier championship for a rare chance to slug it out with the best and the brightest.

“I know I have a chance in qualifying for the US Women’s Open,” said Malixi, whose recent loss actually snapped an impressive run of victories, including two in the pro circuit back home and in the Thunderbird All Star of the American Junior Golf Association in Phoenix three weeks ago.

She was on course on making it two-in-row on the AJGA circuit but blew a four-stroke lead in the final round of PING Heather and ended up joint second.

But the setback only made her hungrier and she vowed to use it as motivation to get better and stronger. 

“I just have to make the best out of every shot,” she said. “I am very hungry to qualify.”

To give herself a good shot at one of the coveted berths, the 15-year-old ICTSI-backed campaigner doubled up on training during the break, working on her long game and iron play while putting emphasis on putting.

“I am practicing in all aspects but good putting will be one of my main focus,” said Malixi, who will also help lead the country’s title-retention drive in both in the individual and team competitions in the coming Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Nine players have so far qualified for the US Women’s Open slated June 2-5 at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina where Yuka Saso is the defending champion.

Six have made the grade in the 36-hole elims in Japan while two advanced in the Korean qualifier and one hurdled the test in the Kent, Washington elims last week.

After the US Women's Open elims, Malixi heads back to the AJGA to compete in the Rome Junior Classic unfolding Friday at the Coosa Country Club course in Georgia. She flies home next week to join Lois Kaye Go and Mafy Singson in training for the SEA Games in Hanoi next month.

"After the Rome Junior Classic, I'm going back (to the Philippines) and prepare for the SEA Games," said Malixi, who routed the field in the marathon 72-hole SEAG qualifier at Luisita last month.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Streaking Falcons seek huge upset vs Eagles

Streaking Falcons seek huge upset vs Eagles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Red-hot Adamson tries to catch its biggest fish in unbeaten reigning champion Ateneo to solidify its place inside the Final...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin wants Gilas shot for latest Ateneo recruit Amos

Baldwin wants Gilas shot for latest Ateneo recruit Amos

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Baldwin thinks there is much Amos — a versatile big man from Australia — can contribute not just for...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Aussie Mason Amos recommits to Ateneo Blue Eagles

Fil-Aussie Mason Amos recommits to Ateneo Blue Eagles

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Young Gilas prospect Mason Amos has returned to the nest of the Ateneo Blue Eagles after a botched attempt to play for the...
Sports
fbtw
Zaldy Perez, seasoned journalist, passes away

Zaldy Perez, seasoned journalist, passes away

12 hours ago
Zaldy “Flor” Perez, a jaded sportswriter and considered as the voice of noontime news for PTV4 and UNTV for decades,...
Sports
fbtw
Perfecting the Blue Eagle Machine

Perfecting the Blue Eagle Machine

By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
After the first round break, my thought was Ateneo had taken the full measure of all the squads. But the other teams had not...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Doncic dominates as Mavs pummel Jazz to seize 3-2 lead

Doncic dominates as Mavs pummel Jazz to seize 3-2 lead

By Luisa Morales | 30 minutes ago
Buoyed by Luka Doncic's 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, the Mavs clinched the wire-to-wire victory to move one win...
Sports
fbtw
Abarrientos takes charge as Tamaraws frustrate Archers

Abarrientos takes charge as Tamaraws frustrate Archers

By Luisa Morales | 44 minutes ago
Despite going without a field goal in the third salvo and squandering a 16-point lead, the Tamaraws escaped a La Salle comeback...
Sports
fbtw
Raptors rout Sixers to stay alive

Raptors rout Sixers to stay alive

1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors stunned the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 103-88, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) to keep their...
Sports
fbtw
Whyte slams WBC champ Fury's 'dirty' tactics

Whyte slams WBC champ Fury's 'dirty' tactics

2 hours ago
Dillian Whyte has accused Tyson Fury of "dirty" tactics during the WBC heavyweight champion's victory at Wembley on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Sizzling Celtics sweep Nets in NBA playoffs

Sizzling Celtics sweep Nets in NBA playoffs

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Despite Brooklyn being title favorite at the beginning of the season, the Celtics rolled over the Nets, who will be coming...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with