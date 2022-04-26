Baldwin wants Gilas shot for latest Ateneo recruit Amos

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin is looking forward to many things for his latest Blue Eagle recruit Mason Amos.

Baldwin thinks there is much Amos — a versatile big man from Australia — can contribute not just for his UAAP team, but even beyond that.

"He is a hardworker. I know this, I know this from coaches I've spoken to there [in Australia]. This is obviously a quality that we value in our program. It's not just his physical tools, it's not just his work ethic -- Mason comes from a great home great family," Baldwin told media in a press briefing on Monday.

"We'd like to think that Mason will do great things for Ateneo. But we also believe that as he evolves as a professional young man, that we will be able to do great things for him and help him in his future," the three-time UAAP champion coach added.

At 18, Amos will be joining the Blue Eagles next season as he will only be graduating from high school later this year.

And he will have a full five years in Ateneo after almost playing for the Katipunan-based squad in high school.

But Baldwin wants Amos to not just flourish in his program, but beyond that — particularly in the national team and in the professional ranks.

"I hope, I certainly hope that he gets an opportunity with Gilas and then obviously beyond that, as a professional," he said of Amos, who was previously a part of the Gilas U16 squad some years ago.

"I think he has the potential for both. He has enthusiasm for both," he added.

Baldwin was previously the program director and head coach for Gilas Pilipinas before vacating his post earlier this year.