Sizzling Celtics sweep Nets in NBA playoffs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 26, 2022 | 9:46am
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates his shot in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets during Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on April 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Boston Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA playoffs after staving them off in Game Four, 116-112, at the Barclays Center on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Despite Brooklyn being title favorite at the beginning of the season, the Celtics rolled over the Nets, who will be coming home empty handed being the only team without a win in the playoffs.

Kevin Durant gave Brooklyn a fighting chance late in the game when he hit a jumper that got them within a point, 108-109, with 1:28 left.

But Jaylen Brown converted on a layup in the succeeding possession to again increase their lead.

Durant also had a crucial split at the line that kept the Celtics ahead by a bucket, 111-109, with 22.2 remaining.

Al Holford then pulled off a dagger tip-in to push their lead to four, 113-109, with just 13.7 left.

Marcus Smart sank clutch freebies to keep the Nets' comeback try at bay.

Jayson Tatum was the top scorer for the Celtics with 29 points before fouling out late in the game.

Smart, meanwhile, had a double-double of 20 points and 11 assists.

For his part, Brown chipped in 22 markers.

Durant paced the Nets in the loss with 39 points.

Boston now awaits the winner of the series between defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks currently lead the series, 3-1.

