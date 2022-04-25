Fil-Aussie Mason Amos recommits to Ateneo Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines — Young Gilas prospect Mason Amos has returned to the nest of the Ateneo Blue Eagles after a botched attempt to play for the schools's high school squad a couple of years ago.

Amos, an Australia-born Filipino, affirmed his recommitment to the Katipunan-based squad in a press conference on Monday.

Amos returned to Australia before he could suit up for the Ateneo Blue Eaglets in UAAP Season 82 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

The 18-year-old has since been improving his game Down Under where he played for Brisbane State High School.

He also competed in various youth leagues in Australia like the Queensland U18 State Championships.

He will be eligible to play for the Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 86 in 2023, since he will only be graduating from high school at the end of this year.

A consistent threat from 3-point land, Amos can easily become a stretch four for the Blue Eagles to add to their arsenal.

Apart from his supposed stint with the Blue Eaglets, Amos was also previously pegged for the Batang Gilas Under-16 squad in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship before it was cancelled.

Amos also suited up for New Zealand team Camp David in the 2019 edition of the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) League.