Gin Kings cut off Bolts in Game 6, claim back-to-back PBA Governor's Cup crowns

LA Tenorio uncorked 30 points in the championship-clinching Game 6 for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel against the Meralco Bolts at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:49 p.m.) — The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings are back-to-back champions in the PBA Governor's Cup after closing out the Meralco Bolts in Game Six of the finals, 103-92, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

In front of more than 20,000 fans in attendance, the Gin Kings claimed their second title in a row and the fourth in the last five editions of the conference.

Against perennial finals opponent Meralco, Ginebra reasserted their dominance with veteran LA Tenorio and import Justin Brownlee leading the way.

After consecutive and-ones by Meralco's Aaron Black that gave the Bolts the lead late in the third frame, Tenorio and Brownlee combined for a quick 7-0 burst that turned the tide for the Gin Kings.

In the fourth quarter, it was also Tenorio who converted on the transition basket to extend Ginebra's lead to nine, 89-80, with 7:51 ticks left.

That seemed to be the backbreaker for the Bolts as Ginebra remained comfortably ahead for the rest of the game.

Their biggest lead of the match was at 16 points.

Tenorio topscored for the Gin Kings in the title-clinching win with 30 markers. He also added four rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, Brownlee finished with a double-double of 24 points and 16 boards.

Christian Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson were also consistent threats on offense with 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Thompson was hailed as Finals MVP.

For the Bolts, import Tony Bishop was their go-to guy with 21 markers.