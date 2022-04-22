^

Sports

Gin Kings cut off Bolts in Game 6, claim back-to-back PBA Governor's Cup crowns

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 22, 2022 | 8:29pm
Gin Kings cut off Bolts in Game 6, claim back-to-back PBA Governor's Cup crowns
LA Tenorio uncorked 30 points in the championship-clinching Game 6 for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel against the Meralco Bolts at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:49 p.m.) — The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings are back-to-back champions in the PBA Governor's Cup after closing out the Meralco Bolts in Game Six of the finals, 103-92, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

In front of more than 20,000 fans in attendance, the Gin Kings claimed their second title in a row and the fourth in the last five editions of the conference.

Against perennial finals opponent Meralco, Ginebra reasserted their dominance with veteran LA Tenorio and import Justin Brownlee leading the way.

After consecutive and-ones by Meralco's Aaron Black that gave the Bolts the lead late in the third frame, Tenorio and Brownlee combined for a quick 7-0 burst that turned the tide for the Gin Kings.

In the fourth quarter, it was also Tenorio who converted on the transition basket to extend Ginebra's lead to nine, 89-80, with 7:51 ticks left.

That seemed to be the backbreaker for the Bolts as Ginebra remained comfortably ahead for the rest of the game.

Their biggest lead of the match was at 16 points.

Tenorio topscored for the Gin Kings in the title-clinching win with 30 markers. He also added four rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, Brownlee finished with a double-double of 24 points and 16 boards.

Christian Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson were also consistent threats on offense with 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Thompson was hailed as Finals MVP.

For the Bolts, import Tony Bishop was their go-to guy with 21 markers.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Casimero disqualified in title defense

Casimero disqualified in title defense

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero has until today to plead his case in avoiding dethronement after being ruled out...
Sports
fbtw
Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP
play

Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
With a plethora of alumni and students always rallying behind the basketball team, it was a no-brainer for Lucero to associate...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto's efficient shooting spoiled as 36ers suffer meltdown vs SEM Phoenix

Kai Sotto's efficient shooting spoiled as 36ers suffer meltdown vs SEM Phoenix

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The 36ers squandered a lead as big as 17 points in the loss after they were outscored 34-17 in the final frame.
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s destiny for Sultan

It’s destiny for Sultan

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
Zamboanga del Norte’s Jonas Sultan was set to fight in the undercard of WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero’s...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala enters Madrid Open qualifiers as wild card

Alex Eala enters Madrid Open qualifiers as wild card

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Her second WTA 1000 tourney of the year after the Miami Open, Eala will have the chance to fight for a spot in the main ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Eagles pull off record triumph

Eagles pull off record triumph

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Unscathed defending champion Ateneo shredded Santo Tomas into pieces, 101-51, and closed in on an outright finals stint in...
Sports
fbtw

Blazers, Stags clash in vital tiff

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and San Sebastian battle today for a spot in the play-in phase of the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.
Sports
fbtw

Chooks hosts Super Quest in Sta. Rosa

21 hours ago
After three years, the Super Quest returns to the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Fiery shootout looms in National Stroke Play finale

21 hours ago
National team mainstay Kristoffer Arevalo caught Perry Josef Bucay at the top with a one-under-par 71 even as five others remained within striking distance heading into the final round of the 2022 National Stroke...
Sports
fbtw

Higalas, Tigers arrange Super League title clash

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Cagayan de Oro and Davao Occidental swept their respective foes to set up an interesting title showdown in the Cocolife Pilipinas Super League Pearl of the Orient Cup powered by Smart 5G.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with