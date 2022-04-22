^

Kai Sotto's efficient shooting spoiled as 36ers suffer meltdown vs SEM Phoenix

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 22, 2022 | 7:46pm
Kai Sotto
Adelaide 36ers

MANILA, Philippines — An efficient offensive night for Kai Sotto was not enough for the Adelaide 36ers to extend their win streak to three after they suffered a late game meltdown against the South East Melbourne Phoenix, 91-94, at the John Cain Arena on Friday.

The 36ers squandered a lead as big as 17 points in the loss after they were outscored 34-17 in the final frame.

Sotto had a productive game in the scoring column, finishing with 16 markers on 5-of-10 shooting. He also had four rebounds.

The 19-year-old actually hit a clutch turn-around jump shot to pad Adelaide's lead to three, 89-86, with 2:14 ticks left.

But a quick 5-0 burst from the SEM Phoenix flipped the script.

The 36ers fell to 9-18 for the year while the Phoenix improved to 14-13.

They play their final regular season game for the year against the New Zealand Breakers on Sunday, April 24.

