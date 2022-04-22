^

Filipinas score historic 16-0 romp vs Tonga in SEA Games prep

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 22, 2022 | 5:33pm
The Philippine women's national football team
Jeremy Ng

MANILA, Philippines — Six different members of the Philippine women's national football team found the back of the net in a 16-0 demolition of Tonga in an international friendly at the Western Sydney Wanderers FC Football Park in Australia on Friday.

Their first ever match against Tonga resulted in the largest margin of victory for the Filipinas in program history.

Carleigh Frilles was the star of the pitch with a whopping five goals to her name.

Veterans Hali Long and Camille Rodriguez each scored a hat trick as well while Anicka Castaneda netted a brace.

But it was Sofia Harrison who opened the floodgates for the Philippines after a screamer from long range at the 10th minute of the game.

Long and Rodriguez then got past the Tongan goalkeeper for their first of three goals each in the 16th and 22nd minute, respectively, to push the Filipinas' lead to 3-nil.

Frilles scored her first goal of the match five minutes after.

Castaneda made it five unanswered goals by the 31st minute before Frilles made it 6-0 after only two minutes.

A goal from Long and a converted penalty kick from Frilles made it 8-0 at halftime.

Frilles continued right where she left off after the break as she netted the first of what would be eight more goals in the second frame of play.

Rodriguez and Castaneda then made it 11-0 by the 53rd minute.

Goals continued to go in for the Filipinas as Frilles netted her fifth and final goal in the 58th minute as Rodriguez completed her hat trick at two minutes past the hour mark.

The Tongans had a miscue on defense in the 70th minute to net an own goal that pushed the Filipinas to 14-0.

The romp continued with more goals from Long and Annis.

The dominant win punctuated the Filipinas' busy training camp in Australia before they head to Hanoi for the 31st Southeast Asian Games next month.

The team also played two friendlies against Fiji earlier this month which also resulted in lopsided wins.

The Philippines, who are bound for their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023, are aiming for a deep run in the SEA Games where they have yet to finish in the podium.

