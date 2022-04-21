Falcons stun Maroons for 3rd straight win

Jerom Lastimosa led the Adamson Soaring Falcons' upset bid over the UP Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Soaring Falcons used a hot start to score an upset over the UP Fighting Maroons, 66-58, in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

The Soaring Falcons zoomed to a 17-point lead, 30-13, with 6:21 left in the second salvo.

Though a scorching 20-6 run by the Maroons got themselves back in the game in the third frame, 36-33, UP was unable to get over the hump.

The loss put an end to an eight-game win streak by UP and extended Adamson's own run to three games.

Jerom Lastimosa came up clutch for Adamson as he hit a 3-pointer to pad the Falcons' lead to five, 62-57, with 23.3 remaining.

Adamson thus improved to 4-6 with the crucial win to keep themselves within striking distance of the Final Four.

Meanwhile, UP was denied an outright Last Four berth with the loss, which sent them to 8-2.

Lastimosa paced the Falcons in the upset with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

Ahmad Hanapi chipped in 12 points while Joem Sabandal contributed 11 markers, five rebounds and five assists.

Ricci Rivero and Carl Tamayo led the Maroons in the loss with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 66 -- Lastimosa 13, Hanapi 12, Sabandal 11, Manzano 8, Zaldivar 8, Magbuhos 6, Peromingan 5, Colonia 2, Yerro 1, Douanga 0, Jaymalin 0, Erolon 0, Barasi 0.

UP 58 -- Rivero 14, Tamayo 12, Diouf 7, Lucero 7, Cagulangan 6, Cansino 5, Spencer 4, Webb 3, Alarcon 0, Abadiano 0, Fortea 0.

Quarters: 20-12, 36-28, 47-44, 66-58.