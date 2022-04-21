Microsoft's PC Game Pass launches in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Microsoft's game subscription service has finally arrived in the Philippines.

“PC Game Pass” gives players access to over 100 PC games for a monthly subscription fee of Php119.

“Our goal is to bring PC Game Pass to more countries where Windows is available to help us reach over 3 billion gamers worldwide. We are off to a strong start in Southeast Asia where we saw great demand for PC Game Pass during the preview period. We are listening to the players and are always looking to improve the experience. This includes growing the selection of games across genres and providing better language support,” said Xbox Asia Business Lead Jeremy Hinton.

Some of the games included in the PC Game Pass are Age of Empires IV, Back 4 Blood, Forza Horizon 5, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Hades, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Titles from Xbox Game Studios and EA Play, the likes of Halo Infinitie, FIFA, Battlefield, The Sims and Mass Effect will also be available in the subscription service.

To celebrate the launch of the PC Game Pass, a promo of $1 or Php49 is available for the first three months. Once the initial three months are concluded, the subscription fee will then be available at its usual price of Php119.

For more information on the PC Game Pass, please visit the subscription's Philippine page.