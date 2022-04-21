^

Sports

Microsoft's PC Game Pass launches in Philippines

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 5:14pm
Microsoft's PC Game Pass launches in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Microsoft's game subscription service has finally arrived in the Philippines. 

“PC Game Pass” gives players access to over 100 PC games for a monthly subscription fee of Php119.

“Our goal is to bring PC Game Pass to more countries where Windows is available to help us reach over 3 billion gamers worldwide. We are off to a strong start in Southeast Asia where we saw great demand for PC Game Pass during the preview period. We are listening to the players and are always looking to improve the experience. This includes growing the selection of games across genres and providing better language support,” said Xbox Asia Business Lead Jeremy Hinton.

Some of the games included in the PC Game Pass are Age of Empires IV, Back 4 Blood, Forza Horizon 5, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Hades, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Titles from Xbox Game Studios and EA Play, the likes of Halo Infinitie, FIFA, Battlefield, The Sims and Mass Effect will also be available in the subscription service.

To celebrate the launch of the PC Game Pass, a promo of $1 or Php49 is available for the first three months. Once the initial three months are concluded, the subscription fee will then be available at its usual price of Php119.

For more information on the PC Game Pass, please visit the subscription's Philippine page.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MICROSOFT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Casimero disqualified in title defense

Casimero disqualified in title defense

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero has until today to plead his case in avoiding dethronement after being ruled out...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid hits winning turnaround triple as Sixers near Raptors sweep

Embiid hits winning turnaround triple as Sixers near Raptors sweep

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Raptors actually held a lead as big as 17 points in the first half before Philly battled back to pull the rug from under...
Sports
fbtw
Bulls stymie Bucks comeback to even series at 1-1

Bulls stymie Bucks comeback to even series at 1-1

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After leading by as much as 18 points in the early goings of the third frame, the Bulls needed to survive a Milwaukee run...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic criticizes 'crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russians, Belarusians

Djokovic criticizes 'crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russians, Belarusians

8 hours ago
Novak Djokovic hit out at the "crazy" decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Saso draws top guns in LA Open

Saso draws top guns in LA Open

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Yuka Saso braces for a spirited duel with two recent winners as the reigning US Women's Open slugs it out with Jennifer Kupcho...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Clay Guida takes on Claudio Puelles in UFC Fight Night

Clay Guida takes on Claudio Puelles in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Like fine wine and his favorite rock band the Grateful Dead — which seems to truck on forever — UFC fighter Clay...
Sports
fbtw
Torres hits game-winning triple as Tams survive Bulldogs

Torres hits game-winning triple as Tams survive Bulldogs

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Torres sank a three from a feed by LJ Gonzales with 2.2 ticks left on the clock to help FEU snap a three-game losing streak...
Sports
fbtw
W Series-bound Bustamante to race with USF Juniors team ahead of debut season

W Series-bound Bustamante to race with USF Juniors team ahead of debut season

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Aiming to add to her experience in formula racing, Bustamante will compete in four of six race weekends in the debut season...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles annihilate Tigers by record 50 points

Eagles annihilate Tigers by record 50 points

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Tab Baldwin's wards came out with guns blazing against the Espana-based squad, jumping to an early 22-8 advantage at the end...
Sports
fbtw
No end in sight to Arevalo's woes despite 74 in FCA golf tiff

No end in sight to Arevalo's woes despite 74 in FCA golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Abby Arevalo hardly recovered from a sloppy first round stint with a 74 Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) as she moved 10...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with