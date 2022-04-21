Clay Guida takes on Claudio Puelles in UFC Fight Night

MANILA, Philippines – Like fine wine and his favorite rock band the Grateful Dead — which seems to truck on forever — UFC fighter Clay Guida’s freight train to mixed martial arts glory will make a stop at UFC Lemos versus Andrade on Sunday, April 24 (Manila time).

The 40-year-old Guida (37-21-0) will take on Peruvian rising star Claudio Puelles (12-2-0) in a lightweight match in the co-main event of the evening.

Puelles, who made his debut in the UFC in 2018, has won all four of his matches in the world’s premier combat sports organization. The 25-year-old Peruvian has said that he is looking to force Guida to submit.

It is an assertion that the UFC veteran finds ludicrous.

Guida is now in his 19th year in MMA, having made his debut in 2003 in the Silverback Classic. He has a total of 58 fights under his belt, 31 of them in the UFC where he is 17-15. The fight against Puelles ties him with Demian Maia with 33 fights in the UFC.

Only Jim Miller with 39, Donald Cerrone and Andrei Arlovski with 37, and Jeremy Stephens with 34, have had more fights.

“We’ve fought similar fighters who like to slow down the pace of the match, who have range, athleticism, height, range, you name it. We’ve fought southpaws, orthodox fighters. We’ve wrestled, grappled, and stayed on our feet for fights… there isn’t much we haven’t seen having been in the UFC for 16 years now,” said Guida. “There are a lot of fighters like Puelles trying to make a name on veterans like me. It is not going to happen Saturday night. He signed up for the wrong fight.”

“There isn’t anyone we cannot beat per se. There are better ones, but no one is going to outwork us. No one pushes the gas pedal that we do.”

Guida, of course, is known for his strong cardio, high work rate and durability.

The Grateful Dead, his favorite band, is on their 57th year of touring and recording. But this 2022 tour is possibly their last and Guida plans to be there when they hit Wrigley Field on June 24 and 25.

Like his favorite band that is known for their live improvisational skills, Guida’s style is similar.

“Hey, you know… jam bands know how to make the party and the show go on. You have to know how to adjust on the fly. And that is what we also do as athletes. When one thing is not working, you know how to shift gears and to turn the fight or to turn the crowd’s attention. I appreciate being in the same sentence as the Grateful Dead and the late Jerry Garcia, Uncle Bob Weir, and the rest of the band.”

“My longevity in MMA comes back to two things — the sport of wrestling and the love of competition. It is simple for me to challenge myself and take on different opponents. I’ve never turned down an opponent. It is not in our vocabulary of our coaches and team. It is a testament to who you are.”

UFC Fight Night Lemos versus Andrade and Guida versus Puelles will be shown this Sunday, April 25 on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application. The fight event begins at 5 p.m.