Torres hits game-winning triple as Tams survive Bulldogs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 2:56pm
Xyrus Torres
MANILA, Philippines – Xyrus Torres nailed the game-winner to help the FEU Tamaraws escape the NU Bulldogs, 59-57, in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

Torres sank a three from a feed by LJ Gonzales with 2.2 ticks left on the clock to help FEU snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 4-6.

His heroics negated a Michael Malonzo and-one play that put the Bulldogs up by one, 57-56, in the late goings of the game.

But the Tamaraws needed to grind out the victory as they found themselves down by as much as 14 points in the game before a scoring run in the final frame helped them flip the script.

In the fourth quarter, FEU outscored NU 19-8.

Torres finished with a game-high 16 points while Emman Ojuola added a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. The latter also had five assists.

Ximone Sandagon added 10 points in a game where FEU top gunner RJ Abarrientos struggled with only three points to his name.

Meanwhile, the NU Bulldogs, who now also sport a 4-6 record, leaned on the services of John Lloyd Clemente, who scored 13 markers.

The Scores:

FEU 59 -- Torres 16, Ojuola 11, Sandagon 10, Gonzales 7, Tempra 4, Sleat 3, Abarrientos 3, Bienes 2, Alforque 2, Li 1, Celzo 0, Sajonia 0.
NU 57 -- Clemente 13, Ildefonso 9, Joson 8, Minerva 6, Malonzo 5, Felicilda 5, Torres 3, Figueroa 2, Gaye 2, Mahinay 2, Manansala 2, Yu 0, Enriquez 0.

Quarters: 14-15, 22-33, 40-49, 59-57.

