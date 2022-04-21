^

W Series-bound Bustamante to race with USF Juniors team ahead of debut season

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 2:12pm
Bianca Bustamante will be racing with IGY6 Motorsports in the debut season of the USF Juniors championship
Courtesy of CBR Media

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina racing sensation Bianca Bustamante has bolstered her preparations for her maiden season in W Series with a deal with USF Juniors championship team IGY6 Motorsports.

Aiming to add to her experience in formula racing, Bustamante will compete in four of six race weekends in the debut season of the series.

The series is a pre-step to the highly regarded Road to Indy ladder series.

The 17-year-old Filipina is the lone female racer in the 18-driver grid.

Her stint with IGY6 Motorsports will give Bustamante a lift in getting used to formula machinery before the W Series season kicks off in Miami in early May.

She begins her stint in the USF Juniors championship on April 23 to 24 at the Ozarks International Raceway.

"It is important that I make the most of every opportunity behind the wheel, and to get my first-ever formula car race under my belt will definitely teach me a lot," Bustamante said.

Brandon Graham, manager of IGY6 Motorsports, expressed his enthusiasm in signing the Filipina talent.

"We are excited to have Bianca join our team for the USF Juniors season. She is a fascinating young talent and has shown what she can do behind the wheel. Bianca did extremely well at the pre-season test with the limited track time she has had to date," he said.

