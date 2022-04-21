Saso draws top guns in LA Open

Yuka Saso of the Philippines on the third hole during the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 19, 2021 in Naples, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso braces for a spirited duel with two recent winners as the reigning US Women's Open slugs it out with Jennifer Kupcho and Atthaya Thitikul in one of the featured groups at the start of the DIO Implant LA Open in Los Angeles Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Saso is out to rebound from a joint 56th finish in the Lotte Championship in Hawaii two weeks ago in a finish that extended her run of mediocre stints in the first quarter of the LPGA season but she is all geared up for this week's battle at the par-71 Wilshire Country Club.

The ICTSI-backed ace, however, is in for a fierce challenge from Kupcho, who ruled the season's first major, the Chevron Championship, at Rancho Mirage and Kupcho, who nailed her first LPGA win in the JTBC Classic in Carlsbad, also in California, last month.

They tee off at 1:32 p.m. on No. 1 of the 6,447-yard layout.

The field in the S1.5 million event also features Korean world No. 1 Jin Young and defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada along with Daniella Kang, Inbee Park, Lydia Ko, Sei Young Kim and Nasa Hataoka.

Bianca Pagdanganan, who ended up tied at 67th in Hawaii, is also in the fold, drawing Su Oh and Gerina Mendoza at 12:26 p.m. on the first hole.