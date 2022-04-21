^

Eagles annihilate Tigers by record 50 points

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 12:07pm
Eagles annihilate Tigers by record 50 points
The Ateneo Blue Eagles were clinical against the UST Growling Tigers in a blowout win to improve to 10-0 for UAAP Season 84
MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles eked out an absolutely dominant victory over the UST Growling Tigers, 101-51, to remain unblemished in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

Tab Baldwin's wards came out with guns blazing against the Espana-based squad, jumping to an early 22-8 advantage at the end of the opening quarter.

That was only the beginning of the demolition job that towed the Blue Eagles to 10-0 for the season and their 36th straight victory overall.

Ateneo also made UAAP history as their 50-point is the biggest margin of victory since the league began computerizing stats in 2003.

It broke the record of La Salle's 43-point victory over the Growling Tigers as well, 99-56, back in October 2016.

Six different Eagles breached double-digit scoring en route to the olbiteration of the Tigers where they led by as much as 53 points.

But the win owed to the Eagles' defense as much as it did to their offense as Ateneo limited UST to just 28.6% from the field.

Raffy Verano and SJ Belangel led the Blue Eagles offense with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Geo Chiu, for his part, was a spark off the bench with 14 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting.

Nic Cabanero was the sole bright spot for the Tigers, who fell to 3-7 with 18 points.

The Scores:

ATENEO 101 -- Verano 18, Belangel 16, Chiu 14, Lazaro 12, Ildefonso 11, Kouame 10, Koon 9, Andrade 6, Padrigao 5, Mamuyac 0, Tio 0, Gomez 0, Daves 0.
UST 51 -- Cabanero 18, Manaytay 9, Fontanilla 8, Manalang 7, Concepcion 5, Yongco 2, Santos 2, Ando 0, Herrera 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Garing 0, Mantua 0, Pangilinan 0.

Quarters: 22-8, 46-21, 80-36, 101-51.

UAAP
