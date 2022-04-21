Kiefer's Shiga bests Ramosâ€™ Toyama; Pinoys win in Japan B. League Wednesday

^

Kiefer's Shiga bests Ramos’ Toyama; Pinoys win in Japan B. League Wednesday

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 9:51am
MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakestars edged fellow Filipino import Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses, 89-81, in their Japan B. League clash at the Toyama City Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Apart from a couple of lead changes in the opening minutes of the game, it was Shiga who jumped to a 29-17 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Kiefer, in another start for the Lakestars, went a on a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point land to finish with 21 points. He also had eight rebounds, five assists and one steal to post an efficient +14 on the +/-.

Ramos, for his part, had 15 markers for the Grouses. He shot 4-of-13 from the field.

Shiga thus took their 13th victory of the year against the No. 15 Grouses. They are ranked 19th in the B. League standings.

Elsewhere, Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins upended Alvark Tokyo, 71-67.

Buoyed by a first salvo where they zoomed to a scorching 22-5 lead, Parks and company enjoyed a fairly comfortable lead for the whole game.

The win came despite a limited scoring output for Parks with only three markers on 1-of-4 shooting.

He did, however, added five rebounds, three assists and two steals to his stat line.

Also taking a victory was Javi Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots, who drubbed the Gunma Crane Thunders, 96-78.

The former UP standout had a limited game, though, as he only saw less than four minutes of action.

He was scoreless but had an assist to his name.

In the other game, Thirdy Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix absorbed a defeat at the hands of the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 81-92, as Thirdy continues to miss games for the NeoPhoenix.

BASKETBALL

JAPAN B.LEAGUE
