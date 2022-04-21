Alex Eala enters Madrid Open qualifiers as wild card

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis wunderkind Alex Eala received wild card entry to another WTA 1000 event as she is set to compete in the Madrid Open qualifiers next week.

Her second WTA 1000 tourney of the year after the Miami Open, Eala will have the chance to fight for a spot in the main draw.

The opportunity comes for Eala shortly after winning her second ITF singles title at the W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand earlier this month.

She also barged into the Top 500 of the WTA rankings with a new career-high of No. 411.

The former ITF Juniors World No. 2 relished the chance given to her.

“Thank you for another great opportunity,” she said on social media.

The Madrid Open kicks off on April 26 and will likely be Eala’s last tournament before competing in the SEA Games in Hanoi.