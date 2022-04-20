MPL-PH partners with SM Cinema for Playoffs Watch Party

MANILA, Philippines – Though the playoffs of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH) Season 9 will not welcome spectators, fans can still witness legendary performances in true cinematic fashion.

Partnering with SM Supermalls, MPL-PH Season 9 playoffs will be broadcasted live in select SM Cinemas. Tickets are available at Php170 per day and includes free popcorn and MLBB freebies.

"Moonton Games is honored to welcome SM Supermalls as one of our partners in bringing the best viewing experience for our fans. We hope our fans can enjoy watching the action-packed MPL-PH Season 9 playoffs and championship on a much bigger screen with friends and fellow gamers, as we slowly but surely and safely transition our online tournaments to offline events," said Esports Business Development Head, MPL Philippines, Lee Viloria.

This will be the first esports event streamed through SM Cinema.

"We are thrilled to join MOONTON Games to provide our customers and fans a viewing experience like no other. This is our way to help bring together MPL-PH fans and gamers alike as we further witness the strength of the Philippines in mobile gaming," said Senior Vice President for Marketing, SM Supermalls Joaquin San Agustin.

The first two days of the playoffs on April 28 and 29 will be shown in SM City San Lazaro, SM City Sta. Mesa and SM City Bicutan, while the matches on April 30 and May 1 will be broadcasted in SM City Manila, SM City Taytay, SM City Masinag, SM City BF Parañaque and SM City Sucat.

Tickets for the MPL-PH Season 9 playoffs can be purchased via SM Cinema's official website, the SM Cinema app or at SM Cinema ticket booths.