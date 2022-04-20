^

Sports

Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 2:04pm
Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro
From left: Forthsky Padrigao, Joshua Lazaro, Chris Koon and Dave Ildefonso of the Ateneo Blue Eagles
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – When you talk about the Ateneo Blue Eagles, you will have to start with head coach Tab Baldwin, and players Angelo Kouame, Tyler Tio and SJ Belangel. The returns of Raffy Verano and BJ Andrade have been impressive. Gian Mamuyac has been incredible.

But we would like to point out four players.

Dave Ildefonso

Dave Ildefonso is averaging 11.3 points (on a 44% accuracy rate), 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists versus 2.0 turnovers per game. He would score better had he been making his free throws.

Okay, that’s six fewer points and one less board during Season 82 with NU.

He has more assists and is shooting better from the field with Ateneo. Dave made only 41% of his shots with the Bulldogs.

But that is not what has impressed me.

It is Ildefonso’s working within the system of head coach Tab Baldwin. I don’t see the gunner taking too many bad shots. I can’t see too much to quibble about except sometimes, he overextends defensively. Nevertheless, he has done well. And he is with a winning team.

Chris Koon

The Filipino-American is averaging 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. It took Chris Koon one game to adjust and since then, he has fit along nicely. He has been willing to pass the ball, take on all assignments, and rebound without much fanfare. 

Baldwin has found his replacement for Raffy Verano, who is in his final season.

Think of how much he can only get better as he gains more experience and exposure. You have to like the calmness in his approach. 

Forthsky Padrigao

Another player who I like in his assimilation is Forthsky Padrigao. While he is your traditional pass-first point guard, how he has worked within the system is impressive. He doesn’t take too many shots. That is because he knows there are others to score unlike in his last season with the Ateneo Blue Eaglets when it was him Josh Lazaro and Francis Lopez.
 
He has chalked up only 12 assists in limited minutes and six of the nine matches. But he has had only one turnover!

Believe me, he will be a much better player by next season with this experience under his belt. He hasn’t even really been the old Padrigao on defense as he would pilfer opposing guards of the ball. He currently has four steals. 

Joshua Lazaro

I was surprised to see Joshua Lazaro get the nod ahead of Matthew Daves and Troy Mallillin. He is the first forward off the bench to spell Verano. While he will do better consistently on offense eventually, you have to like his rebounding (4.5 caroms per game) and willingness to work inside. 

 Like Padrigao, after this season of experience, Lazaro will get better.

While Daves is starting to get more time, I would love to see Mallillin play more meaningful minutes. It will only mean well for the team.

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brownlee honored to turn Pinoy

Brownlee honored to turn Pinoy

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’s music to every Filipino basketball fan’s ears to hear Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee declare himself...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Nets' Irving $50K as Simmons works out

NBA fines Nets' Irving $50K as Simmons works out

7 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) for directing obscene gestures...
Sports
fbtw
Kings go for kill vs defiant Bolts

Kings go for kill vs defiant Bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Will it be 2016 all over again with Barangay Ginebra cashing in on its 3-2 lead and securing the clincher in Game 6?
Sports
fbtw
Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP
play

Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With a plethora of alumni and students always rallying behind the basketball team, it was a no-brainer for Lucero to associate...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at Adamson's huge UAAP win over NU

Looking at Adamson's huge UAAP win over NU

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
It was a huge win for the Adamson Soaring Falcons when they held off the repeated charges of the National University Bulldogs,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Lions repel Altas to book NCAA play-in slot

Lions repel Altas to book NCAA play-in slot

By Joey Villar | 41 minutes ago
San Beda became the first team to advance to the play-in phase after it turned back University of Perpetual Help, 78-71, on...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
We would like to point out these four players from the current UAAP basketball league leaders.
Sports
fbtw
Arevalo limps with 77, trails by 10 in WAPT golf tilt

Arevalo limps with 77, trails by 10 in WAPT golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Abby Arevalo failed to check another fumbling start that came in pairs, ending up with a horrendous 77 to fall 10 strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Hack-and-slash RPG YS 6 launches on mobile

Hack-and-slash RPG YS 6 launches on mobile

2 hours ago
The Ark of Napishtim will finally be released in the Philippines on mobile, and there will be a pre-registration event from...
Sports
fbtw
Pele hospitalized again for colon cancer treatment

Pele hospitalized again for colon cancer treatment

3 hours ago
Brazilian football great Pele has been hospitalized in Sao Paulo since Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) as part of his treatment...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with