Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

MANILA, Philippines – When you talk about the Ateneo Blue Eagles, you will have to start with head coach Tab Baldwin, and players Angelo Kouame, Tyler Tio and SJ Belangel. The returns of Raffy Verano and BJ Andrade have been impressive. Gian Mamuyac has been incredible.

But we would like to point out four players.

Dave Ildefonso

Dave Ildefonso is averaging 11.3 points (on a 44% accuracy rate), 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists versus 2.0 turnovers per game. He would score better had he been making his free throws.

Okay, that’s six fewer points and one less board during Season 82 with NU.

He has more assists and is shooting better from the field with Ateneo. Dave made only 41% of his shots with the Bulldogs.

But that is not what has impressed me.

It is Ildefonso’s working within the system of head coach Tab Baldwin. I don’t see the gunner taking too many bad shots. I can’t see too much to quibble about except sometimes, he overextends defensively. Nevertheless, he has done well. And he is with a winning team.

Chris Koon

The Filipino-American is averaging 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. It took Chris Koon one game to adjust and since then, he has fit along nicely. He has been willing to pass the ball, take on all assignments, and rebound without much fanfare.

Baldwin has found his replacement for Raffy Verano, who is in his final season.

Think of how much he can only get better as he gains more experience and exposure. You have to like the calmness in his approach.

Forthsky Padrigao

Another player who I like in his assimilation is Forthsky Padrigao. While he is your traditional pass-first point guard, how he has worked within the system is impressive. He doesn’t take too many shots. That is because he knows there are others to score unlike in his last season with the Ateneo Blue Eaglets when it was him Josh Lazaro and Francis Lopez.



He has chalked up only 12 assists in limited minutes and six of the nine matches. But he has had only one turnover!

Believe me, he will be a much better player by next season with this experience under his belt. He hasn’t even really been the old Padrigao on defense as he would pilfer opposing guards of the ball. He currently has four steals.

Joshua Lazaro

I was surprised to see Joshua Lazaro get the nod ahead of Matthew Daves and Troy Mallillin. He is the first forward off the bench to spell Verano. While he will do better consistently on offense eventually, you have to like his rebounding (4.5 caroms per game) and willingness to work inside.

Like Padrigao, after this season of experience, Lazaro will get better.

While Daves is starting to get more time, I would love to see Mallillin play more meaningful minutes. It will only mean well for the team.