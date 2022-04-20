^

Pelicans tie series vs Suns as Booker leaves with hamstring tightness

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 1:13pm
Pelicans tie series vs Suns as Booker leaves with hamstring tightness
Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans attempts a shot over Cameron Johnson #23 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 19, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christian Petersen / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The New Orleans Pelicans evened their NBA playoff series with the league-best Suns after taking Game Two, 125-114, at the Footprint Center in Arizona on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Buoyed by big shots from Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, the Pelicans bested a Suns side that had to do without Devin Booker for most of the second half as he exited the game due to "hamstring tightness".

Booker missed several games in December due to a hamstring strain.

But Booker was able to do some damage before he left in the third frame as he finished with 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting.

Still, his absence was felt by the Suns as they were outscored by the Pelicans, 69-53, in the second half as they claimed victory and tied the series at 1-1.

Ingram paced the Pelicans with 37 points on 13-of-21 shooting. He also had 11 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block.

McCollum chipped in 23 points while Chris Paul added 17 for the Suns in the losing effort.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies also leveled their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 124-96 romp.

Ja Morant led seven Grizzlies in twin-digit scoring with his 23 markers in the demolition job.

