Hack-and-slash RPG YS 6 launches on mobile

Go on the adventure you’ve been waiting for all your life and Say Yes To Your Destiny! YS 6: The Ark of Napishtim will finally be released in the Philippines on mobile, and there will be a pre-registration event from April 15-May 3 prior to the May 6 release.

YS 6 is part of the well-loved YS series, which has captivated millions of adventurers for over 30 years. Players can pre-register from April 15-May 3 to experience YS 6 early and receive more attractive benefits when the game officially launches on May 6. Those who pre-register can have the chance to win exciting prizes such as Razer Kraken BT Kitty Ed, JBL Pulse 4 Portable BT and iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB.

YS 6: The Ark of Napishtim follows Adol on a long adventure as he gets washed onto a new island. Adol and the player will help the island’s sorceress regain her strength and, at the same time, unearth the mysteries of the island and its people. The RPG engages players in energetic and continuous fast-paced action combat and translation that explains story connections to other YS games.

Players can choose from five classes, including Warrior, Mage, Ranger, Assassin and Samurai. You can level up your characters further into 10 sub-classes to match your preferred playing style. Enhance your experience to the next level with character development and designing your unique skill combinations.

You can also collect pets to accompany you in your battles and explorations. Upgrade your pets’ attributes for more advanced combat abilities and to allow them to evolve to more unique looks.

YS 6 Mobile not only perfectly replicates the legendary story of YS VI: The Ark of Napishtim, but also opens new chapters of exciting adventure. Immerse yourself in the familiar world of YS 6, with all original characters and classic maps in a more refined form and refreshing playing experience.

Created and licensed by Japanese developer Nihon Falcom and published by VNG Games, YS VI: The Ark of Napishtim features XSEED localization that includes improved translation, a very challenging game mode called Catastrophe Mode, enhanced graphical settings and Steam support.

Over the years, the YS series has released many versions for many platforms. YS 6: The Ark of Napishtim is the latest mobile version of the YS series and will launch on both Android and iOS operating systems.

YS 6 Mobile allows you to embark on an electrifying adventure across Canaan islands and explore every corner from the Holy Zemeth Santum, Rehda Village and Rimorge Port to the wild mountains and mysterious underwater caves as you and Adol unearth the ancient secrets of the land.

Along the way, make friends with like-minded adventurers from other countries, form your strongest team and get on an epic journey like you have never experienced anywhere and only YS 6: The Ark of Napishtim can offer.

