Report: Sultan to replace Casimero in Butler title bout amid sauna use violation

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 12:40pm
Report: Sultan to replace Casimero in Butler title bout amid sauna use violation
Jonas Sultan knocks down Carlos Caraballo during their bantamweight fight at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2021 in New York City.
AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has approved Jonas Sultan as a replacement for compatriot John Riel Casimero in what would have been the latter's title defense for the WBO bantamweight title against Paul Butler this Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

This is due to an issue involving Casimero and the British Boxing Board of Control, which has "prohibited" the Filipino from taking part in the scheduled bout set in Liverpool, England, United Kingdom.

Per Ryan Songalia of The Ring Maganzine, the BBBofC denied the defending champion permission to fight after "violationg its regulations regarding sauna use".

Using the sauna is a technique boxers and MMA fighters can use to cut weight. Sauna use is already strictly prohibited in the UK.

It was also documented that Casimero had "drastic weight loss" after using the sauna, according to BoxingScene.com

Sultan and Butler will dispute an interim title after Casimero's failure to defend his title anew.

It can be recalled that Casimero was scheduled to defend his belt against Butler in December last year but had to withdraw before weigh-ins.

Butler declined a last-minute interim title clash then with Joseph Agbeko and accused Casimero of "faking the illness".

The WBO has given Casimero 48 hours to "show cause" for his alleged violation.

