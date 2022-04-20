Filipino racer IÃ±igo Anton tops eRacing SEA tiff

Filipino racer Iñigo Anton tops eRacing SEA tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino sim racer Iñigo Anton added another gem to his eRacing career after claiming the championship in the eRacing GP Global Edition 8 last week.

Anton, son of Philippine racing stalwart Carlos Anton, topped the gold class of the competition organized by former F1 driver Alex Yoong.

The teen sim racer, who also competes in racing competitions like the Vios Cup and the Petron Kagitingan Cup, bested racers from Singapore, Australia, Malaysia and the United States for the title in Gold Class.

Anton edged second-placer Ar Muhammad Aleef of Singapore by four points, 135-131, for the title.

It was Anton's first overall championship in the competition since joining all eight seasons.

Anton and Aleef were leaps and bounds ahead of third placer Axel Mariano Nocom of the Philippines who had 78 points in the four-round season.

Paul Faustino of the Philippines was also in the Top 10 as he claimed fifth place with 70 points.

In the silver class of the competition, Filipino sim racers Allen Drake Cruz and Aldo Rey Balagulan finished second and fifth, respectively.