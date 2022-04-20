^

Sports

Butler explodes with 45 points as Heat scorch Hawks for 2-0 lead

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 10:22am
Butler explodes with 45 points as Heat scorch Hawks for 2-0 lead
Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat celebrates a dunk against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round at FTX Arena on April 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
MICHAEL REAVES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Jimmy Butler dropped a playoff career-high 45 points to help the top-seeded Miami Heat rip the Atlanta Hawks, 115-105, in Game Two of their first round NBA playoffs series at the FTX Arena in Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

After the Hawks battled back from as much as 16 points down to just three, 101-104, with 3:15 left in the game, Butler went on a personal 7-0 run to seal the win for Miami.

He paced the Heat with three more Miami players finishing in double-digit scoring.

Tyler Herro and Max Strus combined for 29 points to play supporting role to Butler's career scoring game.

For the Hawks, it was Bogdan Bogdanovic who topped the scoring column with 29 points.

Bogdanovic was an efficient 12-of-18 from the field and sparked the comeback try.

Meanwhile, Trae Young had a more productive game with 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists, but he was stiffled as he committed 10 turnovers.

The series moves to Atlanta for Game Three on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kings go for kill vs defiant Bolts

Kings go for kill vs defiant Bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Will it be 2016 all over again with Barangay Ginebra cashing in on its 3-2 lead and securing the clincher in Game 6?
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee honored to turn Pinoy

Brownlee honored to turn Pinoy

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’s music to every Filipino basketball fan’s ears to hear Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee declare himself...
Sports
fbtw
Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP
play

Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With a plethora of alumni and students always rallying behind the basketball team, it was a no-brainer for Lucero to associate...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles nail Final 4 slot with 9th win

Eagles nail Final 4 slot with 9th win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Undefeated reigning champion Ateneo limited winless University of the East to three points in the second quarter and rolled...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Nets' Irving $50K as Simmons works out

NBA fines Nets' Irving $50K as Simmons works out

2 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) for directing obscene gestures...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipino racer I&ntilde;igo Anton tops eRacing SEA tiff

Filipino racer Iñigo Anton tops eRacing SEA tiff

By Luisa Morales | 3 minutes ago
Anton, son of Philippine racing stalwart Carlos Anton, topped the gold class of the competition organized by former F1 driver...
Sports
fbtw
Butler explodes with 45 points as Heat scorch Hawks for 2-0 lead

Butler explodes with 45 points as Heat scorch Hawks for 2-0 lead

By Luisa Morales | 55 minutes ago
After the Hawks battled back from as much as 16 points down to just three, 101-104, with 3:15 left in the game, Butler went...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at Adamson's huge UAAP win over NU

Looking at Adamson's huge UAAP win over NU

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
It was a huge win for the Adamson Soaring Falcons when they held off the repeated charges of the National University Bulldogs,...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals rain down treys on Blazers

Cardinals rain down treys on Blazers

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Shining from rainbow country for the second straight game, Mapua outgunned College of St. Benilde, 84-65, yesterday to keep...
Sports
fbtw
Gialon, Monsalve show way

Gialon, Monsalve show way

11 hours ago
Zanieboy Gialon outduelled Clyde Mondilla with an early birdie blitz then held sway at the back to fire a 67 and seize a one-stroke...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with