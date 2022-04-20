Butler explodes with 45 points as Heat scorch Hawks for 2-0 lead

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat celebrates a dunk against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round at FTX Arena on April 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Jimmy Butler dropped a playoff career-high 45 points to help the top-seeded Miami Heat rip the Atlanta Hawks, 115-105, in Game Two of their first round NBA playoffs series at the FTX Arena in Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

After the Hawks battled back from as much as 16 points down to just three, 101-104, with 3:15 left in the game, Butler went on a personal 7-0 run to seal the win for Miami.

He paced the Heat with three more Miami players finishing in double-digit scoring.

Tyler Herro and Max Strus combined for 29 points to play supporting role to Butler's career scoring game.

For the Hawks, it was Bogdan Bogdanovic who topped the scoring column with 29 points.

Bogdanovic was an efficient 12-of-18 from the field and sparked the comeback try.

Meanwhile, Trae Young had a more productive game with 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists, but he was stiffled as he committed 10 turnovers.

The series moves to Atlanta for Game Three on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).