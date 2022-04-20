^

Sports

Ateneo in no rush to develop Dave Ildefonso

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 9:53am
Ateneo in no rush to develop Dave Ildefonso
Dave Ildefonso
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin is letting Dave Ildefonso gradually reach his pinnacle of play as the Blue Eagles seek to continue their dominance of the UAAP.

Baldwin preaches patience as the transferee out of NU continues to seek his "complete game".

After Ildefonso had some shaky games in terms of shooting, Baldwin said he is not worried that things will fall into place for his guard.

"Look, we're seeing Dave, I think, evolve a lot as a player. We all know he can score the ball, and probably the reason we're seeing some inefficiency in his scoring [is] that he's really trying to evolve into a guy that plays [a] complete game of basketball," Baldwin said after their 76-63 victory over Ateneo on Tuesday.

Ildefonso finished with just five points on 2-of-10 shooting but made up for it with six rebounds and five assists.

"I don't think he's quite settled mentally out there on the floor all the time as to knowing whether he's looking for the pass, the execution of the offense, or looking for the shot. And I think that will come," said Baldwin.

"I think he will settle down into that and you know, we'll see the complete game. But there's just no question that his attitude is exemplary," he added.

Though Ildefonso has yet to reach the potential of his game, the Blue Eagles are cruising just fine as they maintain an immaculate 9-0 record for the season, with an amazing 35-game win streak.

Next on the schedule for Ildefonso and his team are the UST Growling Tigers on Thursday.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kings go for kill vs defiant Bolts

Kings go for kill vs defiant Bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Will it be 2016 all over again with Barangay Ginebra cashing in on its 3-2 lead and securing the clincher in Game 6?
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee honored to turn Pinoy

Brownlee honored to turn Pinoy

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’s music to every Filipino basketball fan’s ears to hear Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee declare himself...
Sports
fbtw
Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP
play

Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With a plethora of alumni and students always rallying behind the basketball team, it was a no-brainer for Lucero to associate...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles nail Final 4 slot with 9th win

Eagles nail Final 4 slot with 9th win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Undefeated reigning champion Ateneo limited winless University of the East to three points in the second quarter and rolled...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Nets' Irving $50K as Simmons works out

NBA fines Nets' Irving $50K as Simmons works out

2 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) for directing obscene gestures...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipino racer I&ntilde;igo Anton tops eRacing SEA tiff

Filipino racer Iñigo Anton tops eRacing SEA tiff

By Luisa Morales | 3 minutes ago
Anton, son of Philippine racing stalwart Carlos Anton, topped the gold class of the competition organized by former F1 driver...
Sports
fbtw
Butler explodes with 45 points as Heat scorch Hawks for 2-0 lead

Butler explodes with 45 points as Heat scorch Hawks for 2-0 lead

By Luisa Morales | 55 minutes ago
After the Hawks battled back from as much as 16 points down to just three, 101-104, with 3:15 left in the game, Butler went...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at Adamson's huge UAAP win over NU

Looking at Adamson's huge UAAP win over NU

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
It was a huge win for the Adamson Soaring Falcons when they held off the repeated charges of the National University Bulldogs,...
Sports
fbtw
Coach&rsquo;s son a finals revelation

Coach’s son a finals revelation

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Meralco guard Aaron Black is only the third PBA player ever to be coached by his father after Dodot Jaworski with Ginebra’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals rain down treys on Blazers

Cardinals rain down treys on Blazers

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Shining from rainbow country for the second straight game, Mapua outgunned College of St. Benilde, 84-65, yesterday to keep...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with