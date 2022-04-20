Ateneo in no rush to develop Dave Ildefonso

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin is letting Dave Ildefonso gradually reach his pinnacle of play as the Blue Eagles seek to continue their dominance of the UAAP.

Baldwin preaches patience as the transferee out of NU continues to seek his "complete game".

Related Stories Eagles preserve perfect record, parry pesky Warriors

After Ildefonso had some shaky games in terms of shooting, Baldwin said he is not worried that things will fall into place for his guard.

"Look, we're seeing Dave, I think, evolve a lot as a player. We all know he can score the ball, and probably the reason we're seeing some inefficiency in his scoring [is] that he's really trying to evolve into a guy that plays [a] complete game of basketball," Baldwin said after their 76-63 victory over Ateneo on Tuesday.

Ildefonso finished with just five points on 2-of-10 shooting but made up for it with six rebounds and five assists.

"I don't think he's quite settled mentally out there on the floor all the time as to knowing whether he's looking for the pass, the execution of the offense, or looking for the shot. And I think that will come," said Baldwin.

"I think he will settle down into that and you know, we'll see the complete game. But there's just no question that his attitude is exemplary," he added.

Though Ildefonso has yet to reach the potential of his game, the Blue Eagles are cruising just fine as they maintain an immaculate 9-0 record for the season, with an amazing 35-game win streak.

Next on the schedule for Ildefonso and his team are the UST Growling Tigers on Thursday.