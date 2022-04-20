Looking at Adamson's huge UAAP win over NU

MANILA, Philippines – It was a huge win for the Adamson Soaring Falcons when they held off the repeated charges of the National University Bulldogs, 62-55.

It was a win that greatly gave the Falcons a lot of confidence.

For one, it is their second consecutive win following their 64-63 squeaker over FEU.



Second, the Falcons accomplished it without the injured Lenda Douanga, who sprained his ankle against La Salle.

And third, the win over NU was their first this season against a team with a .500 record. Or at least had a .500 record because the loss dropped the Bulldogs to 4-5.

This is significant because it gives legs and belief to the system and the direction the Falcons are going under first-year head coach Nash Racela.

And of course, it opens the race for the fourth semifinals seat. Three other squads are hot on the tail of NU. Far Eastern University, the University of Santo Tomas and Adamson each have a 3-6 slate. They need to keep not only in step but pick off some huge wins here and there.

And there will be some separation come the Thursday, April 21 matches.

UST takes on Ateneo. NU and FEU face off. And Adamson battles UP.

As for Adamson, the manner in which they finished the game bodes well.

In the final 1:13 seconds of the match after NU’s Shaun Ildefonso hit a triple to put the score at 58-55, still in favor of Adamson, they had two great stops — a block and a steal — and held NU scoreless the rest of the way. Adamson could have even made it a 10-point lead but Vince Magbuhos missed two free throws while Joem Sabandal split his late freebies.

Defensively, they checked NU spark plugs Michael Malonzo (zero points and four rebounds) and Reyland Torres (two points and two assists) in the second half. Furthermore, John Lloyd Clemente scored two points in close to 26 minutes of play.

Clemente previously scored 18 against UP and 12 against UP.



When you are able to hold the Bulldogs’ top shock troops to that paltry an output, you stand a good chance of winning.

In some ways, this was an ugly game as NU dominated the offensive glass, had more assists and a bit more steals. The downside is the Bulldogs shot 30% from the field as opposed to the 40% of Adamson. Plus, the Soaring Falcons had more trips to the free throw line (16/26 to the 7/16 for NU).



Didat Hanapi had his best game in a while for Adamson (13 points) while Keith Zaldivar justified his increased minutes with his 10 points and four boards.

If Adamson hopes to have a chance against streaking UP (eight straight wins), they will need Lenda to be cleared to play and they will need strong performances from many people. Especially from Vince Magbuhos and Joshua Yerro who have yet to find their dangerous selves from previous seasons.