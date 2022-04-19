^

Eagles preserve perfect record, parry pesky Warriors

BJ Andrade continued his hot scoring streak for the Blue Eagles with 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, including 5-of-7 from deep.
MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo de Manila University pinned down the pesky University of the East, 76-63, to stay immaculate in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Tuesday.

Ahead by just three after the opening frame, the Blue Eagles went on a rampage in the next quarter.

Ateneo put the clamps on the Red Warriors, limiting them to just three points while draining 18 points to go ahead by 18 at the half, 38-20.

UE was able to cut the deficit to 10 in the third period but the Blue Eagles were just too much, answering all Red Warriors' runs.

"UE and Coach Jamike always play a spoiling role. We did enough to win but we're not happy with the efficiency of our offense," said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

Ateneo nabbed their ninth victory in as many games to stretch their UAAP winning streak to 35 matches.

BJ Andrade continued his hot scoring streak for the Blue Eagles with 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, including 5-of-7 from deep.

Ange Kouame, who had 11 rebounds at the end of the first quarter, finished with 15 boards to go with 14 points.

Nico Paranada delivered 18 points on just 13 shots as the Red Warriors fell to 0-9. Clint Escamis chalked up 13 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Ateneo aims for 10-0 on Thursday against University of Santo Tomas at 10 am. UE meets De La Salle University at 7 p.m.

The scores:

ATENEO 76 – Andrade 19, Kouame 15, Belangel 13, Verano 6, Ildefonso 5, Lazaro 4, Chiu 4, Koon 3, Mamuyac 3, Tio 3, Padrigao 2, Mendoza 0, Daves 0, Gomez 0.

UE 63 – N. Paranada 18, Escamis 13, Pagsanjan 11, K. Paranada 7, Lorenzana 5, J. Cruz 3, Beltran 2, Tulabut 2, Sawat 2, Villanueva 0, Guevarra 0, Abatayo 0, P. Cruz 0, Antiporda 0.

Quarterscores: 20-17, 38-20, 56-44, 76-63.

