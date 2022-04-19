^

Fil-Am Buntan fights for inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai belt

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 4:30pm
Fil-Am Buntan fights for inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai belt
Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Muay Thai fighter Jackie Buntan has the chance to become ONE Championship's first-ever women's strawweight Muay Thai champion.

But standing in her way is teenage Muay Thai sensation Smilla Sundell.

Buntan, 24, will face the 17-year-old Sundell for the strap in the co-main event of ONE: Eersel vs Sadikovic at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Eager to reach the pinnacle of the fairly new division, Buntan plans to exploit weaknesses in Sundell's gameplan.

"As I watched [her] debut performance, I noticed holes in her forward pressure, which will allow me to make her make mistakes," Buntan said.

"To become the strawweight champion, I will avoid playing into Smilla's game," she added.

Buntan enters the title bout as the more experienced fighter in the promotion. She's also riding a three-bout win streak

But Sundell is no stranger to the sport as well, despite her young age, as she already has 32 career victories — 22 of them coming by knockout.

Still, Buntan remains determined to make history as the promotion's first-ever champion in the division.

"This fight is as much for me as it is for fight fans and my family. Becoming the ONE World Champion will only prove that I’m on the right path in the life I’m creating." she said.

Following Buntan and Sundell's clash on Friday is Regian Eersel defending his lightweight kickboxing title against Arian Sadikovic.

Also on the cards is a strawweight title eliminator bout between Bokang Masunyane and Jarred Brooks.

Awaiting the winner of the Masunyane and Brooks fight is Team Lakay's Joshua Pacio, who reigns as the ONE strawweight titlist.

