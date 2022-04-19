^

Sports

Hot-shooting Cardinals swoop down on Blazers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 3:35pm
Hot-shooting Cardinals swoop down on Blazers

Games Wednesday
(La Salle Greenhills Gym)
12 p.m. – UPHSD vs San Beda
3 p.m. – EAC vs Letran

MANILA, Philippines – Mapua coach Randy Alcantara pleaded to his Cardinals to continue to trust their shooters despite being horrid from beyond the 3-point arc to start their season. Their faith paid off.

Firing on all cylinders from rainbow country for the second straight game, Mapua outgunned College of St. Benilde, 84-65, on Tuesday to keep its grip of the third spot in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

Brian Lacap and Paolo Hernandez presided over CSB’s 3-point shooting spree as each fired four of their team’s 12 treys and helped lift the Blazers to their fifth win in seven outings while closing in on a spot in the play-in phase.

Letran and San Beda led the way with perfect 5-0 records.

It was another shooting feast for the Cardinals after draining a season-high 16 triples in a 95-83 win over the Perpetual Help Altas Wednesday.

Mapua’s two-game total of 28 threes surpassed the 27 (out of 115 attempts) it made in its first five outings.

And all of it was because the Cardinals responded to Alcantara’s call.

“Coach kept telling us in practice to keep our trust on each other and believe in our open teammates from the outside and pass it to them. We also did extra shooting after practice,” said Lacap, who finished with a career-high 22 points.

“We’re thankful that our faith and efforts paid off,” he added.

While Mapua hummed from the perimeter, CSB just utterly stunk and hit just one — courtesy of Filipino-Kiwi Taine Davis in garbage time — of 18 shots from there.

Lacap, who honed his craft playing street ball in Valenzuela, ended up with a well-rounded effort as he complimented his spectacular scoring game with four rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Hernandez, for his part, wound up with 17 points.

MVP candidate Will Gozum saw action after coming into the game as doubtful to play due to a sore foot and led his squad with 13 points, 14 boards and two blocks.

It wasn’t enough though to negate the Mapua barrage as the Blazers fell to fourth with a 4-3 mark.

The scores:

Mapua 84 – Lacap 22, Hernandez 17, Nocum 14, Agustin 9, Gamboa 8, Pido 6, Mercado 4, Bonifacio 4, Asuncion 0, Salenga 0, Milan 0, Garcia 0, Soriano 0

CSB 65 – Gozum 13, Corteza 11, Benson 10, Carlos 8, Nayve 6, Davis 5, Marcos 4, Cullar 4, Lepalam 3, Flores 1, Mosqueda 0, Sangco 0, Publico 0, Lim 0

Quarterscores: 19-19; 39-30; 62-47; 84-65

BASKETBALL

BLAZERS

CARDINALS

MAPUA

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP
play

Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
With a plethora of alumni and students always rallying behind the basketball team, it was a no-brainer for Lucero to associate...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic-less Mavs tie NBA playoff series vs Jazz

Doncic-less Mavs tie NBA playoff series vs Jazz

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Jalen Brunson came out with a career-high 41 points to tow the Mavs on their home court.
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Poole rally Warriors to seize 2-0 lead over Nuggets

Curry, Poole rally Warriors to seize 2-0 lead over Nuggets

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In just his second game back from injury, Curry top-scored with 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting despite coming off the be...
Sports
fbtw
Gamble pays off

Gamble pays off

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone rolled the dice and gambled on a shorter rotation than usual with four core players logging...
Sports
fbtw
Robredo retires after defeat in Barcelona

Robredo retires after defeat in Barcelona

5 hours ago
Former World No. 5 Tommy Robredo played the last match of his career on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), losing 6-1, 6-1 to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Fil-Am Buntan fights for inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai belt

Fil-Am Buntan fights for inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai belt

By Luisa Morales | 25 minutes ago
Eager to reach the pinnacle of the fairly new division, Buntan plans to exploit weaknesses in Sundell's gameplan.
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn Diaz-led Filipino weightlifters eye multiple SEA Games golds

Hidilyn Diaz-led Filipino weightlifters eye multiple SEA Games golds

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippine weightlifting team is eyeing a minimum of two gold medals and a maximum of five in the Hanoi Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Hot-shooting Cardinals swoop down on Blazers

Hot-shooting Cardinals swoop down on Blazers

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Firing on all cylinders from rainbow country for the second straight game, Mapua outgunned College of St. Benilde, 84-65,...
Sports
fbtw
SEAG-bound Ateneo standout Esteban posts strong results in Europe tilts

SEAG-bound Ateneo standout Esteban posts strong results in Europe tilts

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Philippine fencing team member Maxine Esteban beefed up her preparation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi this May...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic aiming to be 'as ready' as possible for French Open

Djokovic aiming to be 'as ready' as possible for French Open

5 hours ago
Novak Djokovic said on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) that he is aiming to be "as ready as I can be" for the French Open as...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with