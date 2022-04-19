Curry, Poole rally Warriors to seize 2-0 lead over Nuggets

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors has words with Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors rode big games from Steph Curry and Jordan Poole to take a 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets, 126-106, in their first round NBA playoff series at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

In just his second game back from injury, Curry top-scored with 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting despite coming off the bench.

For his part, Poole, who fills in Curry's spot in the starting five, chipped in 29 markers.

After trailing by as much as 12 points in the second frame, 31-43, the Warriors uncorked a 23-4 run to flip the script on the visiting Nuggets.

Poole, Curry and Klay Thompson connived for the scoring outburst.

Since then, it was all Warriors as they seized the lead and ballooned their lead to as big as 23 points.

Thompson added 21 points as the Warriors head to Denver with momentum on their side.

Nikola Jokic paced the Nuggets with 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the losing effort.

Game Three tips off on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).