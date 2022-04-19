Doncic-less Mavs tie NBA playoff series vs Jazz
MANILA, Philippines – Luka Doncic did not see action anew for the Dallas Mavericks but they evened their series against the Utah Jazz, 110-104, at the American Airlines Center in Texas on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).
Jalen Brunson came out with a career-high 41 points to tow the Mavs on their home court.
He was also efficient from beyond the arc, going 6-of-10. Brunson also added eight rebounds and five assists to his stat line.
The Mavs needed to battle back from a deficit as big as 10 points early in the third frame.
Maxi Kleber played supporting role to Brunson's explosion with 25 points, also waxing hot from deep with eight three-pointers.
For the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell paced their efforts with 34 points.
While Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson chipped in 25 and 21 markers, respectively.
- Latest
- Trending