Doncic-less Mavs tie NBA playoff series vs Jazz

Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines – Luka Doncic did not see action anew for the Dallas Mavericks but they evened their series against the Utah Jazz, 110-104, at the American Airlines Center in Texas on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Jalen Brunson came out with a career-high 41 points to tow the Mavs on their home court.

Related Stories Embiid powers 76ers to 2-0 lead over Raptors in NBA playoffs

He was also efficient from beyond the arc, going 6-of-10. Brunson also added eight rebounds and five assists to his stat line.

The Mavs needed to battle back from a deficit as big as 10 points early in the third frame.

Maxi Kleber played supporting role to Brunson's explosion with 25 points, also waxing hot from deep with eight three-pointers.

For the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell paced their efforts with 34 points.

While Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson chipped in 25 and 21 markers, respectively.