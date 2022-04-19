^

Sports

Doncic-less Mavs tie NBA playoff series vs Jazz

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 11:22am
Doncic-less Mavs tie NBA playoff series vs Jazz
Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Luka Doncic did not see action anew for the Dallas Mavericks but they evened their series against the Utah Jazz, 110-104, at the American Airlines Center in Texas on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Jalen Brunson came out with a career-high 41 points to tow the Mavs on their home court.

He was also efficient from beyond the arc, going 6-of-10. Brunson also added eight rebounds and five assists to his stat line.

The Mavs needed to battle back from a deficit as big as 10 points early in the third frame.

Maxi Kleber played supporting role to Brunson's explosion with 25 points, also waxing hot from deep with eight three-pointers.

For the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell paced their efforts with 34 points.

While Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson chipped in 25 and 21 markers, respectively.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP
play

Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
With a plethora of alumni and students always rallying behind the basketball team, it was a no-brainer for Lucero to associate...
Sports
fbtw
Gamble pays off

Gamble pays off

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone rolled the dice and gambled on a shorter rotation than usual with four core players logging...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles, Maroons face new challenge

Blue Eagles, Maroons face new challenge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Pacesetters Ateneo and University of the Philippines eye to utilize the much-needed break in sustaining their steady drive...
Sports
fbtw
Boston's Smart named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Boston's Smart named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

3 hours ago
Smart became the second Boston player to capture the award after Kevin Garnett in 2008.
Sports
fbtw
Doncic-less Mavs tie NBA playoff series vs Jazz

Doncic-less Mavs tie NBA playoff series vs Jazz

By Luisa Morales | 59 minutes ago
Jalen Brunson came out with a career-high 41 points to tow the Mavs on their home court.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Maroons survive Tams to clinch 8th straight victory

Maroons survive Tams to clinch 8th straight victory

By Luisa Morales | 5 minutes ago
While UP failed to seal the win on free throws in the endgame, the Maroons held on for the victory to improve to 8-1.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic aiming to be 'as ready' as possible for French Open

Djokovic aiming to be 'as ready' as possible for French Open

52 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic said on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) that he is aiming to be "as ready as I can be" for the French Open as...
Sports
fbtw
Robredo retires after defeat in Barcelona

Robredo retires after defeat in Barcelona

1 hour ago
Former World No. 5 Tommy Robredo played the last match of his career on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), losing 6-1, 6-1 to...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid powers 76ers to 2-0 lead over Raptors in NBA playoffs

Embiid powers 76ers to 2-0 lead over Raptors in NBA playoffs

1 hour ago
Joel Embiid delivered game highs of 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over Toronto, 112-97, on Monday...
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games-bound Eala enters Top 500 of WTA World Rankings

SEA Games-bound Eala enters Top 500 of WTA World Rankings

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Eala, who ranked 572nd just last April 11, zoomed more than a hundred places to a new career-high of rank No. 411 in the WTA...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with