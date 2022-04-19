SEA Games-bound Eala enters Top 500 of WTA World Rankings

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala has broken into the Top 500 of the WTA World Rankings after her title run at the first leg of the W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand earlier this month.

Eala, who ranked 572nd just last April 11, zoomed more than a hundred places to a new career-high of rank No. 411 in the WTA Tour.

It's also almost a hundred places clear of her previous career-high at No. 505 which she achieved in August 2021.

The 16-year-old recently clinched her second title in the pro ranks after beating home bet Luksika Kumkhum, 6-4, 6-2, in the finals of the W25 Chiang Rai.

She, however, could not make it back-to-back titles as she exited the second leg of the tournament as a quarterfinalist.

Eala's rise in the rankings come ahead of her senior national team debut in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi this May.

Despite her young age, Eala already has two ITF titles and two Junior Grand Slams under her belt.

As the biennial meet approaches, Eala looks to add a SEA Games gold medal to her collection.