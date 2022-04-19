^

Sports

SEA Games-bound Eala enters Top 500 of WTA World Rankings

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 9:53am
SEA Games-bound Eala enters Top 500 of WTA World Rankings
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala has broken into the Top 500 of the WTA World Rankings after her title run at the first leg of the W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand earlier this month.

Eala, who ranked 572nd just last April 11, zoomed more than a hundred places to a new career-high of rank No. 411 in the WTA Tour.

It's also almost a hundred places clear of her previous career-high at No. 505 which she achieved in August 2021.

The 16-year-old recently clinched her second title in the pro ranks after beating home bet Luksika Kumkhum, 6-4, 6-2, in the finals of the W25 Chiang Rai.

She, however, could not make it back-to-back titles as she exited the second leg of the tournament as a quarterfinalist.

Eala's rise in the rankings come ahead of her senior national team debut in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi this May.

Despite her young age, Eala already has two ITF titles and two Junior Grand Slams under her belt.

As the biennial meet approaches, Eala looks to add a SEA Games gold medal to her collection.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gamble pays off

Gamble pays off

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone rolled the dice and gambled on a shorter rotation than usual with four core players logging...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles, Maroons face new challenge

Blue Eagles, Maroons face new challenge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Pacesetters Ateneo and University of the Philippines eye to utilize the much-needed break in sustaining their steady drive...
Sports
fbtw
Boston's Smart named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Boston's Smart named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

2 hours ago
Smart became the second Boston player to capture the award after Kevin Garnett in 2008.
Sports
fbtw
Ugas diagnosed with orbital fracture in TKO defeat to Spence

Ugas diagnosed with orbital fracture in TKO defeat to Spence

23 hours ago
Yordenis Ugas's right eye socket was fractured in his 10th-round technical knockout loss to Errol Spence in Texas.
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games-bound Filipina spikers go full throttle in Brazil training

SEA Games-bound Filipina spikers go full throttle in Brazil training

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippine women’s volleyball team has intensified its training in Barueri, Brazil with an eye at a first medal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP
play

Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP

By Luisa Morales | 29 minutes ago
With a plethora of alumni and students always rallying behind the basketball team, it was a no-brainer for Lucero to associate...
Sports
fbtw

St. Benilde, Mapua dispute solo third

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and Mapua lock horns today while San Sebastian and Jose Rizal University try to stay in the hunt when they square off in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym...
Sports
fbtw

PPS age-grouper visits Zamboanga del Norte

10 hours ago
The PPS-PEPP national age-group tennis circuit resumes today in Dipolog City with over a hundred youngsters chasing top honors and ranking points in various divisions at the RGS tennis courts in Zamboanga del N...
Sports
fbtw

Tats eyes four volley golds

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Tats Suzara is aiming for four volleyball gold medals at the Hanoi SEA Games and while the target is a year ahead of schedule, he’s optimistic of a brea...
Sports
fbtw
Big men in tight race for MVP award

Big men in tight race for MVP award

10 hours ago
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic of Denver, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo of reigning...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with