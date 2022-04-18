^

Nervy Malixi blows Ping Heather golf title bid

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 18, 2022 | 11:20am
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Wanting to get ahead of herself, Rianne Malixi floundered instead and saw her remarkable run of victories come to an end in the Ping Heather Farr Classic in Mesa, Arizona Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

The young Filipina ace blew a four-stroke lead as she lost her focus and rhythm in a frantic hunt for birdies at the Longbow Golf Club. She fumbled with early bogeys in the process, enabling Jasmine Koo to wrest control midway through the final round on her way to a two-stroke victory.

Malixi limped with four bogeys in an uncharacteristic birdie-less run up to 14 holes and though she snapped the spell with birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 to salvage a 73, it didn’t save her bid for back-to-back AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) title romp following a playoff victory in the Thunderbird All Star in Phoenix last week.

For Koo dazzled with a four-birdie, one-bogey card in the same stretch then birdied the 18th for a 67 and an eight-under 205 total.

That was two strokes better than Malixi’s 207 with Kelly Xu tying the ICTSI-backed ace at second with a 68 spiked by three birdies in the last six holes of the three-day championship.

“I was very impatient. I didn’t wait for my putts to drop and my attitude got in the way,” rued Malixi after blowing what had appeared to be a huge lead following back-to-back 67s.

Two down after 13 holes, the SEA Games-bound shotmaker still had hoped to mount a comeback.

“I was thinking about regaining the lead but again, my attitude got in the way,” added Malixi, who bogeyed No. 14 and fell by three. She did birdie two of the last four but ran out of holes with Koo securing the come-from-behind victory with a last-hole birdie.

But Malixi expects to get better and stronger from the setback, which halted a run of victories that included two in the pro circuit back home.

“A reminder that I can’t be too greedy and can’t get ahead of myself. Be patient and wait for birdies to drop,” she said.

Malixi, meanwhile, goes back to serious training in preparation for her stint in the US Women’s Open qualifying on April 26 at the Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai, California. She will next play in the AJGA’s Rome Junior Classic on April 28-May 1 at the Coosa Country Club in Rome, Georgia.

