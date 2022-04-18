Fiery kings move ahead

Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson goes strong to the basket against Meralco’s Bong Quinto early in Game 5 of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Torrid shooting hands ginebra 3-2 lead

MANILA, Philippines — Advantage: Barangay Ginebra.

Hacking out the first back-to-back wins of the series via a 115-110 verdict in Game 5, the Gin Kings got the Meralco Bolts in a kill position in their fierce duel for the 46th PBA Governors’ Cup crown last night at the packed Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Justin Brownlee erupted for 40 points anchored on 5-of-7 three-point shooting while Scottie Thompson posted a comprehensive 19-point, nine-rebound, 11-assist statline as the Gin Kings opened a pivotal 3-2 lead before a roaring Easter Sunday crowd of 18,251.

With this follow-up to their 95-84 Game 4 equalizer four nights ago, the defending champions gave themselves two possible shots at the clincher in the race-to-four entanglement.

Coach Tim Cone and his charges can finish off the Bolts and make it four-of-four head-to-head in the sixth game on Wednesday also at the Big Dome.

“It seems like it’s close but it’s still very far away,” said Cone. “We’ve been in this situation before (3-2 in the 2017 finals) but they forced us to a Game 7. Trying to beat a good team like this three games in a row is nearly impossible but we’ll do our best.”

The Gin Kings banked on their efficient shooting – 47.1 percent from deep and 51.3 percent overall – in securing the go-ahead win.

“We scored 115 against a really good Meralco defense. They’re the best defensive team in the league and that really tells you how well we shot the ball tonight,” said Cone.

Arvin Tolentino chipped in 16 – all three-point baskets – while Christian Standhardinger added 13 topped off by a pair of jumpers that gave Ginebra a 102-97 cushion.

The Gin Kings seized control of the deadlock-breaking match with a dominant performance in the middle quarters.

The Bolts repeatedly mounted an uprising but the crowd darlings had the answer each time. As Meralco cut its 14-point lead down to one with still four minutes to go, Ginebra restored a fresh 105-97 cushion behind the fire-extinguishing exploits of Thompson and Standhardinger.

Tony Bishop (30), Chris Newsome (27) and Aaron Black (25) bannered Meralco’s scoring.

It was a tight contest until Ginebra rained treys on Meralco in the last four minutes of the second canto en route to its first double-digit spread.

With Brownlee leading a five-triple spree, the Gin Kings outscored the Bolts, 18-8, to seize a 54-43 spread going to the intermission.

Brownlee already dropped 17 in the first half while Bishop was hardly a factor and netted only four in the same period. Black took the cudgels for Meralco with 16 in the early skirmishes.