Gan sisters vie in world jungolf

Sisters Francesca Nicole, left, and Stephanie Joy Gaisano Gan celebrate with their coach, former LPGA champion Jennifer Rosales.

MANILA, Philippines — Young golfers Francesca Nicole and Stephanie Joy Gaisano Gan clinched spots in the IMG Academy Junior World Championship following impressive performances in the recent Philippine qualifiers.

The 11-year-old Nicole ruled the 11-12 girls division with a three-day total of 261 with rounds of 85-86-90, winning the title by two strokes over Tashanah Niña Balangauan at the Eagle Ridge.

Lois Laine Go (283) and Isabella Alanis Tabanas (284) joined the two in their bracket as the top four finishers who earned slots to the Junior World Championship set July 10 to 14 in San Diego, California.

Gan clinched a world jungolf berth for the fourth time – the last was during her title run in the 9-10 girls qualifiers in 2019 at the Intramuros Golf Club.

Four-year-old Stephanie is the youngest to qualify this year as she finished second in the six-under group with rounds of 91-70-74 (235) at Riviera.

Kamilla Edriana del Mundo ruled the category with 66-71-76 (213) in the qualifiers organized by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP).

“I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished. At a young age, Nicole and Stephanie will be representing our country on the world stage,” said Oliver Gan, himself a former Philippine jungolf champion who currently serves as consultant at the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Before going to the world event, Han Gaisano Gan said her two kids will compete in Thailand.

Other girls qualifiers are Maria Brianna Macasaet, Venus delos Santos and Kelly Robyn Ng in 7-8; Johanna Blair Uyking, Brittany Pauline Tamayo, Margaux Namoco and Jacqiline Ellouise Audrey Garcia in 9-10; Reese Allyson Ng, Lia Gabrielle Rosca, Mikhaella Constantino and Celine Abalos in 13-14; Ma. Rafaela Singson, Arnie Pauline Taguines, Sunshine Burberry Zhang and Eagle Ace Superal in 15-18.