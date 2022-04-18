Obiena flag-bearer for Hanoi SEAG

EJ Obiena in a photo from his official Instagram account on July 18, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 5 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena will be the Philippines’ flag-bearer in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games set May 12 to 23.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino yesterday made the announcement after host Vietnam turned down the country’s request to have two flag bearers, including Tokyo Olympics weightlifting gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

“There could only be one flag bearer for each country. We nominated Hidilyn and EJ, but it was turned down,” said Tolentino. “Like Hidilyn, EJ has all the qualifications to be our flag bearer.”

Obiena’s selection wasn’t a difficult one as he is one of the Filipino athletes considered as a surefire gold medalist in the event. He holds the current Asian record of 5.93 meters.