Alido spices up ICTSI Caliraya title chase

The Philippine Star
April 18, 2022 | 12:00am
Alido spices up ICTSI Caliraya title chase
Ira Alido.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A little over a year after scoring a breakthrough at Riviera, Ira Alido is back in the hunt for a Philippine Golf Tour crown, stronger and better coming off a stint on the Asian Tour and the Asian Development Tour.

He missed the season’s kickoff leg at Luisita last month, but the 21-year-old rising star is more than ready to slug it out with the cream of the local pros in the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship unfolding tomorrow in Cavinti, Laguna.

Alido, who broke into the pro circuit in 2018 with a lot of promise, dominated the same field in the PGT Riviera Invitational Championship in 2020, coasting to a nine-stroke romp over former PGT Order of Merit winner Jobim Carlos and two others at the Langer course.

But the rest of the 60-player PGT cast are also all primed up for the P2 million championship.

IRA ALIDO
Philstar
