Kings rain triples on Bolts in Game 5, near PBA Governor's Cup title

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 17, 2022 | 8:50pm
Justin Brownlee and the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel are one win away from successfully defending their PBA Governor's Cup title
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Barangay Ginebra San Miguel are one game away from successfully defending their PBA Governor's Cup title after staving off the Meralco Bolts in Game Five of the finals, 115-110, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

The Gin Kings leaned heavily from 3-point land where they shot 16-of-34 to take a pivotal 3-2 lead over the Bolts.

Best import Justin Brownlee came out with another virtuoso performance as he finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

In a game where they led by as much as 14 points, Ginebra used the long bomb to extinguish Meralco's multiple comeback efforts in the game.

When the Bolts came within striking distance in various points in the game, the Gin Kings hit shots from rainbow country to douse the fight back.

The latest the Bolts got close was when they mounted a 15-2 run led by Tony Bishop to get within one, 98-97, with 4:44 left.

But a quick 7-0 burst, punctuated by a Scottie Thompson triple, helped the Gin Kings create space anew, 105-97, with just 2:16 remaining in the game.

That seemed to be the back-breaker for the Bolts as they failed to string another scoring run to complete the comeback bid.

Playing supporting role to Brownlee for the locals were Thomspon and Arvin Tolentino, who chipped in 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Thompson also had 11 assists and nine boards to flirt with the triple-double.

Bishop paced the Bolts in their comeback try with 30 points, 26 of which came in the second half. He also had 15 boards.

Chris Newsome and Black paced the efforts from the locals with 27 and 25 points, respectively.

Ginebra will look to close out the Bolts and claim back-to-back Governor's Cup titles in Game Six on Wednesday.

