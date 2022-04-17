Malixi edges closer to AJGA crown, leads by 4

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi moved in the threshold of another AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) leg victory, but this time, the young Filipina star poised herself for a blowout after prevailing in sudden death the last time out.

Birdies in the last two holes at the par-71 Longbow Golf Club capped a second straight 67 and put the 15-year-old ace four strokes clear of Jasmine Koo with 18 holes left in the PING Heather Farr Classic in Arizona Saturday.

After matching Kelly Xu’s opening four-under card, Malixi fell off the leaderboard with a bogey on the second hole but re-claimed the spot with three birdies in the next five holes for a frontside 33 as Xu tumbled with a birdie-less 38.

No one was able to mount a charge in tough conditions from there as Jasmine Koo, who started the round four shots off the joint leaders, made the turn at 37 and Kylie Choi, who opened with a 70, could only turn in a 34 in the first nine holes.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi then snapped a par-game with a birdie on No. 15, yielded the stroke on the next but holed out with back-to-back birdies for a 33-34 and a 134 aggregate.

She stood four strokes ahead of Koo, who birdied the last four holes to shoot a 70 for a 138, while Choi fired a 69 to tie Xu, who fought back with three birdies in the last six holes, at third at 139.

Bowen Lam and Annika Ishiyama, both of California, pooled identical 140s after a 67 and 69, respectively.

With a huge lead, the SEA Games-bound Malixi is headed to another title conquest, one week after edging Scarlett Schremmer on the third playoff hole to snare the AJGA Thunderbird All Star diadem in Phoenix.

Another win will also extend the country’s hottest player’s run to five since topping a pro tournament back home last December. She made it two-in-row on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour at Luisita last month weeks after dominating the SEA Games qualifier at the same exacting Luisita course.