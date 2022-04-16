Hot finish snares Malixi share of lead at Heather Farr Classic

MANILA, Philippines — To say that Rianne Malixi is in the zone would be understatement. But while she does seem to be dishing out one gem of a round after another on courses with varying characters, she said it’s all about adjustment and patience.

And she even has not switched to the attack mode to produce the desired results.

“I’m playing well,” said the 15-year-old wonder, after closing out with three birdies in the last seven holes to fire a 67 and share the lead with Kelly Xu in the opener of the PING Heather Farr Classic at the Longbow Golf Club in Arizona Friday.

“It’s all about adjustment and I always try to be patient and make the best out of every shot,” added the ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who however won’t be facing Xu in the second round but Kylee Choi and fellow Californian Dianne Lee at 8 a.m. on No. 10.

Choi shot a 70 for third while Lee faltered with a 73 for joint 19th.

Xu, who hit two birdies against a bogey at the front, will slug it out with Zoe Newell (78) and Gracie McGovern (79) at 8:30 a.m., also at the backside of the par-71 layout.

While two rounds remain in the 54-hole championship in Mesa, Malixi can revel in her rich vein of form that netted her a sweep of her last four tournaments, including two in the pro circuit back home and in the Thunderbird Junior All Star of the American Junior Golf Association in Phoenix just last week.

She birdied Nos. 3 and 4 to get her bid going but three-putted No. 9, a miscue that however hardly rattled her. In fact, it fired her up to get better.

She was on target with her short irons at the back, like on No. 12 where she hit her approach shot to within 1.5 feet, on the par-3, 167-yard No. 16 where she hit her tee shot to just around seven feet, and on the 17th where she hacked her wedge to around 12 feet.

The SEA Games-bound ace likewise credited her long game and putting that have continued to complement with her superb iron play.

“I just put my ball where I need them to be so I can be comfortable with my approach shots,” said Malixi, who will also seek a berth in the US Women’s Open in a sectional qualifying later this month.

“But I’m not playing aggressive but playing conservative on most holes to have better birdie chances,” she added.

Xu also gave herself clear chances by matching Malixi’s fiery windup, picking up strokes on Nos. 13, 15 and 18 with the duo tipped to face off for the crown Sunday.