^

Sports

Hot finish snares Malixi share of lead at Heather Farr Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 16, 2022 | 3:54pm
Hot finish snares Malixi share of lead at Heather Farr Classic
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines — To say that Rianne Malixi is in the zone would be understatement. But while she does seem to be dishing out one gem of a round after another on courses with varying characters, she said it’s all about adjustment and patience.

And she even has not switched to the attack mode to produce the desired results.

“I’m playing well,” said the 15-year-old wonder, after closing out with three birdies in the last seven holes to fire a 67 and share the lead with Kelly Xu in the opener of the PING Heather Farr Classic at the Longbow Golf Club in Arizona Friday.

“It’s all about adjustment and I always try to be patient and make the best out of every shot,” added the ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who however won’t be facing Xu in the second round but Kylee Choi and fellow Californian Dianne Lee at 8 a.m. on No. 10.

Choi shot a 70 for third while Lee faltered with a 73 for joint 19th.

Xu, who hit two birdies against a bogey at the front, will slug it out with Zoe Newell (78) and Gracie McGovern (79) at 8:30 a.m., also at the backside of the par-71 layout.

While two rounds remain in the 54-hole championship in Mesa, Malixi can revel in her rich vein of form that netted her a sweep of her last four tournaments, including two in the pro circuit back home and in the Thunderbird Junior All Star of the American Junior Golf Association in Phoenix just last week.

She birdied Nos. 3 and 4 to get her bid going but three-putted No. 9, a miscue that however hardly rattled her. In fact, it fired her up to get better.

She was on target with her short irons at the back, like on No. 12 where she hit her approach shot to within 1.5 feet, on the par-3, 167-yard No. 16 where she hit her tee shot to just around seven feet, and on the 17th where she hacked her wedge to around 12 feet.

The SEA Games-bound ace likewise credited her long game and putting that have continued to complement with her superb iron play.

“I just put my ball where I need them to be so I can be comfortable with my approach shots,” said Malixi, who will also seek a berth in the US Women’s Open in a sectional qualifying later this month.

“But I’m not playing aggressive but playing conservative on most holes to have better birdie chances,” she added.

Xu also gave herself clear chances by matching Malixi’s fiery windup, picking up strokes on Nos. 13, 15 and 18 with the duo tipped to face off for the crown Sunday.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ateneo's Mamuyac says improved game is testament to quality of Blue Eagles' program

Ateneo's Mamuyac says improved game is testament to quality of Blue Eagles' program

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
After finishing with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting in Ateneo's 75-68 win over rivals DLSU Green Archers, Mamuyac spoke highly...
Sports
fbtw
Young, Hawks ice Cavs to claim final East playoff spot

Young, Hawks ice Cavs to claim final East playoff spot

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After drubbing the Hornets in their first play-in game, the Hawks battled back from as big as 14 points down with a third...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina gains, but Saso, Pagdanganan fade in Lotte Championship 'Moving day'

Ardina gains, but Saso, Pagdanganan fade in Lotte Championship 'Moving day'

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Ardina bucked a shaky iron play with superb putting, finishing with 28 putts after missing the green seven times, her 35-36...
Sports
fbtw
Eala loses to Japanese foe, bids goodbye to W25 Chiang Rai title bid

Eala loses to Japanese foe, bids goodbye to W25 Chiang Rai title bid

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Alex Eala’s drive for back-to-back W25 Chiang Rai title romps came to an abrupt halt Friday when she fell to a bouncy...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina golfers falter, but still advance in Lotte tilt

Filipina golfers falter, but still advance in Lotte tilt

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan wavered with harrowing finishes on both sides for 75 and 77, respectively, while reigning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippine sports personality Boyet Sison passes away

Philippine sports personality Boyet Sison passes away

By Luisa Morales | 34 minutes ago
Philippine sports was plunged into mourning on Saturday following the death of industry great Boyet Sison.
Sports
fbtw
Amid win streak, UP Maroons continue to seek consistency

Amid win streak, UP Maroons continue to seek consistency

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The UP Fighting Maroons are playing what is arguably their best basketball in decades as they currently ride a 7-game win...
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans edge Clippers to complete West playoff cast

Pelicans edge Clippers to complete West playoff cast

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After squandering a lead as big as 16 points, the Pelicans regained their bearings in the fourth salvo to send the Clippers...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra 'at their best' when offense comes from everyone, says Cone

Ginebra 'at their best' when offense comes from everyone, says Cone

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
While the dependable Justin Brownlee continued to churn out big games for the Gin Kings, there was no shortage of support...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena relishes 'closure' from PATAFA issue after PSC, COA clearance

Obiena relishes 'closure' from PATAFA issue after PSC, COA clearance

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Philippine pole vaulter EJ Obiena has found closure from his months-long rift with National Sports Association (NSA) Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with