Fernandez heads Canada's bid vs Latvia in Billie Jean King Cup

Leylah Fernandez of Canada returns a shot to Karolona Muchova of Czech Republic during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines – Leylah Fernandez is thrilled more than anything to play on home soil as she anchors Team Canada’s bid against Latvia in the first round of the Billie Jean King Cup tie at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, Canada Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

“First home tie, so I’m excited to be here and hopefully, I can play a good game in front of the crowd,” said the 20-year-old Fil-Canadian, whose incredible finals run in last year’s US Women’s Open has made her an instant star and a force to reckon with.

Though except for her successful title retention drive in the Monterrey Open recently, Fernandez has had a string of so-so finishes in top-level tournaments in the early going of the season but hopes to build up on her campaign this weekend as she gears up for her next big mission.

“I have heard that they are very loud and that they are very into their tennis, so I can’t wait to feel that energy and hopefully then can be as loud as in the past,” said Fernandez of the local crowd.

Other members of the squad are Rebecca Marino, Carol Zhao, Francoise Abanda, Gabriella Dabrowski, Daniela Vismane, Diana Marcinkevica, Darja Semenistaja and Liga Dekmeijere.

Two singles matches are on tap in the first day with the reverse singles matches, and a possible decisive doubles, set on Saturday.

The winner will advance to the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals slated later this year while the loser will contest a playoff with hopes to gaining another crack at the finals qualification next year.

Meanwhile, US Open tormentor Emma Raducanu is also in a bullish mood as spearhead of Team Great Britain, which plays the Czech Republic in their side of the qualifiers in Prague.