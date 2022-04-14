^

Sports

Eala blasts way into Chiang Rai quarters, raps US foe

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 14, 2022 | 12:21pm
Alex Eala
Rafa Nadal Academy

MANILA, Philippines – Hounded by early service woes, Alex Eala found her rhythm and range in time and went on to blast Amy Zhu, 6-3, 6-1, and ease into the quarterfinal round of the W25 Chiang Rai tennis tournament in Thailand Thursday.

She yielded the first game at serve on two double faults but struck and broke back in the fourth from a 30-40 deficit then dominated the American on Court 4 of the Chiang Rai Sports Center the rest of the way to stay on course of back-to-back Chiang Rai title romps following a triumphant campaign last week.

The 16-year-old lefty will next face the winner in the Japanese Erika Sema-Ma Ye Xin of China duel being played as of posting time.

Zhu put up a fight in the second frame but lost steam in a protracted first game duel, yielding it on a double fault after sixth deuces. Eala then took the next two games, lost the fourth at serve but got back at her rival in next and in the seventh to wrap up the one-hour, 19-minute match.

Eala and Zhu produced two aces apiece with the former finishing with five double faults, two less than her rival. She also posted a 63 percent clip (17 of 27) on 1st serve points won against Zhu’s 21 of 46 for 46 percent.

The Filipina star also went 14 of 23 on 2nd serve points won for a 61 percent norm while Zhu struggled for 9 of 25 for 36 percent. Both posted 40 percent on break points won but Eala had more with 6 of 15 against Zhu’s 2 of 5.

Hours later, Eala was back on Court 1 with Japanese Shiho Akita as they were slugging it out with the fourth-seeded pair of Momoko Kobori of Japan and Thai Luksika Kumkhum, whom Eala beat in the finals in Week I of W25 Chiang Rai, in the Last 16 doubles play as of posting.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
