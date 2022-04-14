^

Sports

Durant raves over 'Ramadan Kyrie'

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
April 14, 2022 | 11:24am
Durant raves over 'Ramadan Kyrie'
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers chase a loose ball during the first half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament at the Barclays Center on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP

NEW YORK – “Ramadan Kyrie” is on a different level.

Kevin Durant was in awe of his friend and teammate after Kyrie Irving’s scintillating performance on an empty stomach during their play-in game win.

Irving fasted the whole day, then feasted on his former team, Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time) as the Brooklyn Nets booked the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 115-108 victory.

The early 7 p.m. tip-off kept Irving from eating and drinking anything until the second quarter.

Irving’s fasting is part of his observance of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, which started on April 1 and will last until May 1. He is not allowed to eat, drink or engage in sexual activity from pre-sunrise to sunset as spiritual cleansing to achieve greater “taqwa” or consciousness of God. 

The empty stomach didn’t bother Irving as he was hungry for a victory, determined to make up for the lost time. Irving was not allowed to play at home until March 28, when New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave hometown athletes and performers an exception from the employer COVID-19 vaccine mandate.   

Irving waxed hot early, hitting his first five shots as the Nets led by 20 in the opening quarter. He did not miss a shot until the fourth quarter when his three-pointer rimmed in and out. He missed his last three shots but made four three throws down the stretch to close out the Cavaliers. 

Irving finished with a game-high 34 points on 12 of 15 shots and 12 assists. His 12 straight field goals without a miss to start the game were career-high.
 
The young but feisty Cavaliers trimmed the Nets’ 22-point lead down to five, 109-104, with 18.1 seconds left but Kevin Durant and Irving drained six straight free throws to fend off their rally. 

Durant added 25 points and 11 assists. He ceded the spotlight to Irving.  

“Everybody who does Ramadan and is playing through it, you’ve gotta commend them while they’re going through it,” Durant said. “That’s tough to do, especially when you have a job like this. So many people [are] sacrificing to get closer to a higher power. I respect that.”

“But to play an NBA game like that? The last week or so? That shows that he’s a different human being. Hopefully, he keeps it up. He was great tonight.”

Since Ramadan started, Irving has been averaging 30.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in 40.8 minutes in five games — all resulted in victories that helped the pre-tournament title favorites to advance into the playoffs. 

His inspiring performance has earned him a new moniker: “Ramadan Kyrie.”

But while Irving appreciates the recognition, he doesn’t want fanfare attached to his spiritual journey.  

“I want to keep it private. It’s a journey between me and God,” he said. “I appreciate the recognition on these different platforms, but this is sacred to me. It’s really the protection I feel for my brothers and sisters that are doing the same with me. It’s a blessing to be able to do it and still be able to perform.”

Irving added that fasting is “not easy by any stretch of the imagination.” But he knows what’s at stake on the court — his dream championship for the team he rooted for growing up in New Jersey.

He’s locked in mentally and spiritually. 

“You can’t really take any moment for granted during the day,” Irving said. “I don’t really have the time or the attention to give energy to any distractions. So, I come in here, I really just pay attention to the details and remind myself that I’m breathing, and that’s enough. So, it just really simplifies life and puts it in a greater perspective.”

The Nets will need Irving to continue his superhuman effort in the first-round series against the second seed and his other former team, Boston Celtics, which begins on Sunday at 3:30 pm (3:30 a.m. Monday, Manila time). 

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based sports website empiresportsmedia.com.

BROOKLYN

KEVIN DURANT

KYRIE IRVING

NBA

NETS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Lost art of FT shooting

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s the shot that you’re supposed to make in basketball because a free throw is uncontested, meaning there’s no defender to challenge the shooter.
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Thompson, Brownlee cop top PBA conference awards

Ginebra's Thompson, Brownlee cop top PBA conference awards

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra's do-it-all guard Scottie Thompson basked in the limelight as the Best Player of the PBA Season 46 Governors'...
Sports
fbtw

Irving shines as Nets advance; Wolves down Clippers

11 hours ago
Kyrie Irving produced a near-flawless display of shooting to fire the Brooklyn Nets into the NBA playoffs on Tuesday with a 115-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sports
fbtw
Our friend Manny

Our friend Manny

By Lito A. Tacujan | 1 day ago
We’ve come a long way.
Sports
fbtw

Robin sizzles with 27, Generals repulse Stags

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Ralph Robin went on a three-point shooting spree as Emilio Aguinaldo College tripped San Sebastian, 63-60, yesterday to boost its Final Four chances in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Young, Hunter star as Hawks neutralize Hornets to keep NBA playoff bid afloat

Young, Hunter star as Hawks neutralize Hornets to keep NBA playoff bid afloat

1 hour ago
Trae Young scored 24 points as the Atlanta Hawks thrashed the Charlotte Hornets, 132-103, to keep their NBA playoff hopes...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson bags BPC plum

Thompson bags BPC plum

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra refused to go into the Holy Week break facing a deep 3-1 hole against fired-up Meralco.
Sports
fbtw
Marcial comes home

Marcial comes home

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is scheduled to arrive home this morning in time for church services during Holy...
Sports
fbtw
Eala ousts top seed

Eala ousts top seed

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
First-leg winner Alex Eala opened her bid for back-to-back feat with a bang, pulling off a 6-2, 6-3 upset of No. 1 seed Indy...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's finest Brownlee, Thompson take charge in Game 4 to tie finals vs Meralco

Ginebra's finest Brownlee, Thompson take charge in Game 4 to tie finals vs Meralco

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
It took a third quarter surge led by newly minted Best Import Justin Brownlee and Best Player of the Conference Scottie Thompson...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with