Ateneo's Kouame, UP's Lucero in tight race for UAAP MVP plum

MANILA, Philippines – Like their respective squads, Ateneo’s Ange Kouame and University of the Philippines’ Zavier Lucero have their horns locked in a head-to-head race for the UAAP Season 84 Most Valuable Player plum after eight games so far.

Ange Kouame leads the close contest with 68.0 statistical points (SPs) built on a league-best 2.38 blocks with Lucero just a razor-thin behind sporting 67.0 SPs.

The 6-foot-10 Kouame is tallying a double-double line of 12.13 points and 11.88 rebounds compared to 6-foot-6 ace wingman Lucero, who is listing 15.38 points, 8.25 rebounds, 1.75 assists, 1.75 steals and 1.0 block.

With Kouame at helm, Ateneo is yet to lose a game at the start of the second round with an 8-0 card plus a 34-game win streak since 2018 while the Lucero-led UP is having its best start since 1986 with a seven-game spree of its own for a 7-1 slate.

La Salle’s Justine Baltazar (12.38 pts, 9.13 rebs) is at third with 58.0 SPs while UP’s Carl Tamayo (13.13 pts, 7.5 rebs) and FEU’s Emman Ojuola (11.38 pts, 12.63 rebs) are currently tied at fourth with 57.0 SPs.

Ateneo’s Dave Ildefonso is lurking at No. 6 with 53.0 SPs while Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa, FEU’s RJ Abarrientos, UP’s Maodo Diouf and FEU’s Ljay Gonzales are knotted at 7th-10th spots with identical 50.0 SPs.

The UAAP is on a seven-day pause for now in observance of the Holy Week before returning to action next Tuesday.

With Ateneo and UP pacing the race at first and second, respectively, La Salle (5-3) and National U (4-4) make up the top four so far as FEU (3-5), Santo Tomas (3-5), Adamson (2-6) and University of the East (0-8) play catch up behind.