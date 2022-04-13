^

Robin rains triples as Generals repel Stags

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 13, 2022 | 4:14pm
Games Sunday

(La Salle Greenhills Gym)

12 p.m. - San Beda vs Arellano

3 p.m. - Lyceum vs Letran

MANILA, Philippines – Ralph Robin went on a 3-point shooting spree as he powered Emilio Aguinaldo College to a 63-60 victory over San Sebastian on Wednesday to bolster its Final Four chances in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

Robin erupted for a career-high seven triples and finished with another career effort of 27 points that helped push the Generals to fifth spot with a 3-3 record and a strong chance of making the play-in.

It was truly a performance to remember for Robin as 15 of his total output came in the fourth quarter including a pair of dagger free throws late in the game that sealed the deal.

EAC also rode on Robin’s hot hands in dismantling a 12-point third quarter deficit, 45-33, and a 56-53 disadvantage late in the final period by draining a couple of huge triples.

 “I was just told by coach not to hesitate in shooting the ball,” said Robin referring to EAC mentor Oliver Bunyi. “I just followed his advice and it gave me confidence. I’m happy I delivered.”

Bunyi also lauded his team’s suffocating defense.

“They played tougher defense in the second half and the players showed composure and maturity,” he said.

JP Maguliano chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds while Nat Cosejo had 10 points, 14 boards two assists and two blocks to help imn EAC’s cause.

Meanwhile, the league will take break on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Black Saturday before resuming on Easter Sunday with a pair of showdowns pitting San Beda versus Arellano University at 12 p.m. and Letran against Lyceum of the Philippines University at 3 p.m.

The Stags fell to 2-4.

The scores:

EAC 63 – Robin 27, Maguliano 14, Cosejo 10, Liwag 8, Cadua 2, An. Doria 2, Taywan 0, Ad. Doria 0, Luciano 0, Bunyi 0

SSC 60 – Villapando 16, Altamirano 9, Calma 7, Felebrico 6, Cosari 5, Are 5, Sumoda 4, Calahat 4, Desoyo 0, Abarquez 2, Dela Cruz 0, Loristo 0, Una 0, Shanoda 0

Quarterscores: 11-22; 29-30; 41-49; 63-60

