Vicente Luque headlines UFC Fight Night on Easter

MANILA, Philippines – One of the UFC’s brightest fighters, Vicente Luque, will be headlining his first ever UFC Fight Night event at 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 (Manila time), on Premier Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.

The 30-year-old Brazilian-American, who is currently ranked fifth in the welterweight division, will be taking on Belal Muhammad in the five-rounder main event.

Luque (21-7-1; 14-2 in the UFC) is on a four-match win streak and will be fighting Muhammad (20-3-0; 11-3-1 in the UFC) for a second time. The two battled in UFC 205, with Luque knocking out Muhammad in the first round. Since that loss, Belal has gone 10-1-1 with his most recent win — a unanimous decision over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson last December 18.

Interestingly, the last time Luque lost in the Octagon was to Thompson in November 19, a unanimous decision defeat.

“Training has been great but it is different because this is a five-round fight,” Luque told Philstar.com. “But I feel good and prepared for this fight.”

“It feels awesome to headline this event because I feel my work is being recognized by the UFC. I love it. It is a lot of motivation.”

As for Muhammad, Luque is not taking him lightly regardless of the fact that he beat him before.

“He has improved a lot and become a much tougher fighter,” Luque said of his main event opponent. “I am making sure I don’t underestimate him because that will give him the opportunity to beat me. It is going to be a hard fight. His style is going to wrestle and take me down, to control me. I have been training for that. I have my grappling and am good at submissions myself.”

Luque has made a name for himself as an all-action fighter — one who constantly moves forward while keeping foes on the defensive. His all-out action style has netted Luque four Performances of the Night as well as four Fights of the Night.

“I like to fight forward and do not leave it to the judges. I finish it, no doubt. It has always been my style to go for the knockout and submission because I am not afraid to take a risk. Sometimes it doesn’t work right away so I try the second, then the third. But I always fight forward. That is how it has worked for me.”

Whoever wins this fight will most likely get a crack at Colby Covington or even Khamzat Chimaev. And although he’s not looking beyond the Muhammad fight, Luque relishes this opportunity.

“It is a great moment in the welterweight division because there is so much talent and great fighters,” explained Luque of the welterweight division’s stacked and loaded landscape. “It excites me to keep on improving. I am not a wrestler or grappler. I am a striker. I bring a new level to striking. I don’t just go in to control but to finish him.”

Filipino mixed martial arts fans will get that opportunity to see if Vicente Luque makes good on his goal to win on Sunday and put himself into the conversation for a title shot at Usman in the near future.

By way of a parting, Luque waxed eloquent and deep about the fight and the battle against fear: “Many people talk about fear but do not want to feel it. For me it is about courage. Without fear there is no courage. It shows you are afraid of something but you can overcome that. I feel nervous and afraid in moments because it is dangerous. But I want to win and will not let the other guy beat me.”