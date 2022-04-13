Thereâ€™s no stopping Ateneo

There’s no stopping Ateneo

SJ Belangel of Ateneo pulls up for a jumper against La Salle defenders in the first half of the featured UAAP match last night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Unbeaten champion Ateneo used a third-quarter avalanche to re-assert its dominance of rival La Salle, 75-68, and continue its steady flight in the second round of UAAP Season 84 before 11,124 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Skipper Gian Mamuyac and SJ Belangel conspired for 15 markers each for the Blue Eagles, who roared and soared to an 8-0 start this season and their 34th straight victory since 2018 in a bid for a fourth straight title.

Ateneo, which uncorked a 21-4 barrage midway through the third period to break free from a 36-all count, completed a sweep of its archrival after a 74-57 win in the first round.

“We went into the locker room feeling La Salle had a better first half. We figured out things in the second half. We settled down and got that separation that changed the complexion of the game. That’s the story of this game,” said coach Tab Baldwin.

Kurt Lojera (21) and Evan Nelle (20) paced the Green Archers, who fell to 5-3.

The UAAP takes a short breather starting today in observance of the Holy Week before plunging back to action on April 19.

Red-hot University of the Philippines clamped National U, 84-76, to extend its winning spree to seven games and tighten its grip on solo second place.

Rookie big man Carl Tamayo flaunted his potential with a career-best outing of 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals as the Fighting Maroons improved to 7-1 for their best start since winning their last UAAP title in 1986.

Later, coach Nash Racela got back at his brother Olsen as Adamson exacted vengeance on Far Eastern U, 64-63, to snap its five-game losing skid.

In the third match, Santo Tomas scored a 72-61 repeat win over the listless University of the East to get back on track at 3-5 after a three-game losing spell in the first round.

The Red Warriors remained in the cellar with a 0-8 card.

Veteran Ricci Rivero and impressive neophyte Zavier Lucero backstopped Tamayo with 16 markers apiece as UP also notched its longest winning streak since the start of the Final Four era (1993-1994).

But more than that, the Fighting Maroons stayed a stone’s throw away from three-time defending champion Ateneo, which dealt them their lone loss so far back during the season opener, 90-81.

“We started strong in this game, which might be our best start from all of our games so far but still, we have to be consistent. We still have errors to improve on. We still have a lot of lessons to learn,” said UP coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Buoyed by six victories in a row to close out the first round, the Fighting Maroons caged the Bulldogs early with a sizzling 23-11 start that they even increased to 15 points to replicate their 80-70 win in their first meeting.

John Lloyd Clemente (18), Reyland Torres (15) and Shaun Ildefonso (11) led the way for the Bulldogs, who fell to 4-4.

The Red Warriors remained in the cellar with a 0-8 card.