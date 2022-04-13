^

Sports

There’s no stopping Ateneo

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2022 | 12:00am
Thereâ€™s no stopping Ateneo
SJ Belangel of Ateneo pulls up for a jumper against La Salle defenders in the first half of the featured UAAP match last night at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — Unbeaten champion Ateneo used a third-quarter avalanche to re-assert its dominance of rival La Salle, 75-68, and continue its steady flight in the second round of UAAP Season 84 before 11,124 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Skipper Gian Mamuyac and SJ Belangel conspired for 15 markers each for the Blue Eagles, who roared and soared to an 8-0 start this season and their 34th straight victory since 2018 in a bid for a fourth straight title.

Ateneo, which uncorked a 21-4 barrage midway through the third period to break free from a 36-all count, completed a sweep of its archrival after a 74-57 win in the first round.

“We went into the locker room feeling La Salle had a better first half. We figured out things in the second half. We settled down and got that separation that changed the complexion of the game. That’s the story of this game,” said coach Tab Baldwin.

Kurt Lojera (21) and Evan Nelle (20) paced the Green Archers, who fell to 5-3.

The UAAP takes a short breather starting today in observance of the Holy Week before plunging back to action on April 19.

Red-hot University of the Philippines clamped National U, 84-76, to extend its winning spree to seven games and tighten its grip on solo second place.

Rookie big man Carl Tamayo flaunted his potential with a career-best outing of 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals as the Fighting Maroons improved to 7-1 for their best start since winning their last UAAP title in 1986.

Later, coach Nash Racela got back at his brother Olsen as Adamson exacted vengeance on Far Eastern U, 64-63, to snap its five-game losing skid.

In the third match, Santo Tomas scored a 72-61 repeat win over the listless University of the East to get back on track at 3-5 after a three-game losing spell in the first round.

The Red Warriors remained in the cellar with a 0-8 card.

Veteran Ricci Rivero and impressive neophyte Zavier Lucero backstopped Tamayo with 16 markers apiece as UP also notched its longest winning streak since the start of the Final Four era (1993-1994).

But more than that, the Fighting Maroons stayed a stone’s throw away from three-time defending champion Ateneo, which dealt them their lone loss so far back during the season opener, 90-81.

“We started strong in this game, which might be our best start from all of our games so far but still, we have to be consistent. We still have errors to improve on. We still have a lot of lessons to learn,” said UP coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Buoyed by six victories in a row to close out the first round, the Fighting Maroons caged the Bulldogs early with a sizzling 23-11 start that they even increased to 15 points to replicate their 80-70 win in their first meeting.

John Lloyd Clemente (18), Reyland Torres (15) and Shaun Ildefonso (11) led the way for the Bulldogs, who fell to 4-4.

Later, coach Nash Racela got back at his brother Olsen as Adamson exacted vengeance on Far Eastern U, 64-63, to snap its five-game losing skid.

In the third match, Santo Tomas scored a 72-61 repeat win over the listless University of the East to get back on track at 3-5 after a three-game losing spell in the first round.

The Red Warriors remained in the cellar with a 0-8 card.

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What kept Eumir Marcial rising from 3 knockdowns in tough pro fight

What kept Eumir Marcial rising from 3 knockdowns in tough pro fight

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
What pushed Marcial to victory, the Zamboanga native said, was his refusal to disappoint those who were rooting for him —...
Sports
fbtw
Tigers bounce back, slay winless Red Warriors

Tigers bounce back, slay winless Red Warriors

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The UST Growling Tigers are back on the win column after a 72-61 victory over the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 84 men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons fend off Bulldogs for 7th straight win

Maroons fend off Bulldogs for 7th straight win

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
After leading by as much as 15 points in the early goings of the match, UP had to endure a scrappy NU side that chipped away...
Sports
fbtw
Erolon hits game-winning triple as Falcons swoop past Tams to end slump

Erolon hits game-winning triple as Falcons swoop past Tams to end slump

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Engaged in a neck-and-neck affair with the Tams, Erolon hit a triple from the corner with three seconds left to put the Falcons...
Sports
fbtw
Kings blame selves for loss

Kings blame selves for loss

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Import Justin Brownlee and skipper LA Tenorio blamed Barangay Ginebra’s lack of composure in the stretch for its downfall...
Sports
fbtw
Latest

Bombers enter win column

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Jose Rizal University displayed the poise that was missing in their first five games as it stunned College of St. Benilde, 74-68, yesterday and claimed its first victory in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts ready to pull away?

Bolts ready to pull away?

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Sitting on a 2-1 lead in a race-to-four dispute against Barangay Ginebra looked all too familiar for Meralco.
Sports
fbtw
Our friend Manny

Our friend Manny

By Lito A. Tacujan | 1 hour ago
We’ve come a long way.
Sports
fbtw
Meralco advances in 3x3

Meralco advances in 3x3

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Leg 4 winner Meralco outclassed Legs 3 and 5 victor Limitless in a heavyweight showdown, 22-18, to go 3-0 and grab an early...
Sports
fbtw

Pivotal game tonight

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
In the 2016 PBA Governors’ Cup finals, Meralco raced to a 2-1 series lead over Barangay Ginebra only to lose the next three games in frittering away the championship.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with