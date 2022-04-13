^

Bolts ready to pull away?

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2022 | 12:00am
Bolts ready to pull away?
MANILA, Philippines — Sitting on a 2-1 lead in a race-to-four dispute against Barangay Ginebra looked all too familiar for Meralco.

They were in the same situation back in 2016, the maiden edition of what has become a four-part PBA Governors’ Cup finals rivalry, but as everybody knows, that didn’t end well for the Bolts, who eventually lost that one in six games.

Six years later, coach Norman Black and his troops get their chance to do it right in Game 4 and this time move a win away from their breakthrough PBA title.

“That was six years ago. We just have to live in the present, which is we’re up, 2-1, and we’ll be back on Wednesday,” Black said after the Bolts claimed the go-ahead 83-74 victory in Game 3 last Sunday.

“We have a couple of days to get our legs fresh and so do they. But in this business, you can’t live in the past, you have to live with what’s going on right now.”

Most pressing at this point is the strong fightback expected from the Gin Kings in the 6 p.m. dogfight likely to draw another huge crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Needless to say, we don’t want to fall too deeply into a (3-1) hole. It’s a must-win,” said Ginebra mentor Tim Cone, who rued how his charges “panicked” in the endgame of the previous outing.

“We were disappointed with Game 3. We had our chances but they were tougher and better down the stretch. We’re hoping the extra day between games allows us to get over the disappointment and we can get our focus for Game 4.”

Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson banner the Gin Kings’ bid for the equalizer on the night they are tipped for personal achievements in the conference awards set at 5:55 p.m.

